Moline's Bacus: 'I really made it'

Along the way, there have been occasional doubts but there was also time to develop and position himself for an opportunity to work in the major leagues.

"I’m not a guy who is going to try to throw the ball 100 miles an hour. That’s not who I am," Bacus said. "Seven years into this, I really figured that out. You have got to buy into who you are."

Bacus thanked the Nationals for giving him the time to develop and grow.

"I’ve been fortunate to be able to spend a lot of time with one team. The Nats have taken care of me and given the opportunity to showcase myself," Bacus said.

Bacus’ work in his major-league debut drew praise from Nationals manager Dave Martinez following the completion of Friday’s two games with the Orioles.

"He worked really hard to be here," Martinez said. "He threw the ball well in spring training in March. We liked his stuff and he worked really hard during this whole Fredericksburg deal. We thought he was ready to come up and help us and as you can see, he threw the ball exceptionally well."

Mostly, Martinez liked the way Bacus approached it all.