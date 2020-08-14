Moline's Bacus perfect in his big-league debut

Dakota Bacus’ long, winding professional baseball journey reached its destination Friday.
In his ninth season of pro ball, Bacus became the first Quad-Cities player to compete in a major-league game since 1999 when he took the mound and worked two perfect innings for the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of the completion of a suspended game at Baltimore.
The Moline native recorded groundouts on five of the six outs he recorded in his major-league debut, the exception a three-pitch strikeout of the Orioles' Austin Hayes for the second out of the eighth inning.
The 6-foot-2 reliever took the mound just hours after being promoted to the Nationals' 28-player active roster from Washington's alternate training site.
“Bacus has been throwing the ball really well down there, we have gotten good reports from him, so we just wanted to bring up a fresh arm,’’ Nationals manager Davey Martinez said during a pregame call prior to the start of the first of Washington’s two games with the Orioles Friday.
Bacus had been preparing at the team's alternate training camp site in Fredericksburg, Md., since it re-opened last month, working to build off of a solid start at his first major-league spring training camp before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play in mid-March.
“I was off to a great start this spring, felt really good with where I was and where things were headed,’’ Bacus said in June. “All I can do now is continue to work.’’
That work paid off Friday and without question, Bacus has paid his dues.
The right hander pitched in 225 minor-league games for eight teams after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.
Now 29, Bacus compiled a 42-25 record with a 3.53 ERA in the minor leagues, spending the majority of a season at the Triple-A level for the first time in 2019 when he earned Pacific Coast League all-star honors while going 5-5 with nine saves in 46 relief outings for the Nationals’ Fresno affiliate.
Bacus pitched for the Athletics’ Midwest League affiliate, Beloit in 2013 before being traded by Oakland to Washington on Aug. 23 that year for catcher Kurt Suzuki.
He has worked his way through the Nationals’ minor-league system since, electing free agency last November before ultimately signing a free-agent contract in February.
Not bad for a player who didn’t make the sophomore team after trying out at Moline High School, but did go on to earn letters two seasons for Maroons varsity teams coached by Derek Lindauer.
Bacus began his college career at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, where he was an all-region and two-time all-conference selection before signing with Indiana State.
In his only season with the Sycamores, Bacus was named the newcomer of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference and earned first-team all-conference honors while going 7-4 with a team-leading 2.37 ERA over a school-record 116.2 innings of work for a team coached by current Iowa coach Rick Heller.
The call-up by the Nationals came as Washington reassigned Ryne Harper to its alternate training site.
Acquired from the Twins during the offseason, Harper had allowed eight earned runs in three outings covering 2.2 innings over the past week.
When he threw his first pitch Friday, a ball to Dwight Smith Jr., Bacus to become the first Quad-Cities native to play in a major-league game since Oct. 1, 1999 when Milan’s Steve Decker caught his final game for the Angels.
He is the first pitcher from the Quad-Cities to compete in the major leagues since East Moline's Mike Butcher worked the last of his 115 games out of the bullpen over four seasons for the Angels on Sept. 5, 1995, also taking on the Orioles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!