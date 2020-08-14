Moline's Bacus perfect in his big-league debut

Dakota Bacus’ long, winding professional baseball journey reached its destination Friday.

In his ninth season of pro ball, Bacus became the first Quad-Cities player to compete in a major-league game since 1999 when he took the mound and worked two perfect innings for the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of the completion of a suspended game at Baltimore.

The Moline native recorded groundouts on five of the six outs he recorded in his major-league debut, the exception a three-pitch strikeout of the Orioles' Austin Hayes for the second out of the eighth inning.

The 6-foot-2 reliever took the mound just hours after being promoted to the Nationals' 28-player active roster from Washington's alternate training site.

“Bacus has been throwing the ball really well down there, we have gotten good reports from him, so we just wanted to bring up a fresh arm,’’ Nationals manager Davey Martinez said during a pregame call prior to the start of the first of Washington’s two games with the Orioles Friday.

Bacus had been preparing at the team's alternate training camp site in Fredericksburg, Md., since it re-opened last month, working to build off of a solid start at his first major-league spring training camp before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play in mid-March.