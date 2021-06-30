With start of new half, LumberKings look to build

“I’m sure there are some people who are not comfortable coming out to games yet and we’ll be ready to welcome them back when they are.’’

Because of differing starting dates – April for the Midwest League and late May for the Prospect League – Tornow is using comparable dates in the schedule from 2019 to 2021 to measure attendance figures and he said there is a minimal difference between the two.

“Our crowd on Sunday (of around 1,900) was a pretty typical crowd for June when we were part of Minor League Baseball,’’ Tornow said. “People are coming out with their families, enjoying some concessions and a nice day just like they always have. In a year that began with a lot of questions, that’s encouraging.’’

On the field, a 10-game losing streak midway through the half left Clinton with an 11-17 finish in the first half but only 4.5 games out of first place in the four-team Great River Division in the Prospect League West.

The LumberKings’ record went back to 0-0 on Wednesday, opening the second half with a doubleheader at Normal before playing its second half home opener Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Quincy.