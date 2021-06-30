With start of new half, LumberKings look to build

On the field, the start of the second half of the season in the Prospect League provides Clinton with a welcomed fresh start.
Off the field, it provides a chance to build on a solid start to the LumberKings’ inaugural season in the college wood-bat league.
“At the end of the day, we’re still playing baseball and it’s still 60 feet, 6 inches from the mound to the plate,’’ Clinton general manager Ted Tornow said. “Things are going well.’’
Coming off of a 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise’s shift from the Midwest League following Major League Baseball’s makeover of its player development structure, LumberKings fans are still supporting the home team.
Clinton has averaged 1,363 fans at NelsonCorp Field for the 11 home games it played during the first half of the Prospect League season which ended Sunday.
Two additional home games were rained out and as part of an unbalanced league schedule, the LumberKings will host 17 games during the second half of a regular season that runs through Aug. 4.
“Coming out of COVID, we didn’t really know what to expect, but what we’ve seen is a growing number of people coming out to the ballpark to enjoy a night out, be around friends and have a good time,’’ Tornow said.
“I’m sure there are some people who are not comfortable coming out to games yet and we’ll be ready to welcome them back when they are.’’
Because of differing starting dates – April for the Midwest League and late May for the Prospect League – Tornow is using comparable dates in the schedule from 2019 to 2021 to measure attendance figures and he said there is a minimal difference between the two.
“Our crowd on Sunday (of around 1,900) was a pretty typical crowd for June when we were part of Minor League Baseball,’’ Tornow said. “People are coming out with their families, enjoying some concessions and a nice day just like they always have. In a year that began with a lot of questions, that’s encouraging.’’
On the field, a 10-game losing streak midway through the half left Clinton with an 11-17 finish in the first half but only 4.5 games out of first place in the four-team Great River Division in the Prospect League West.
The LumberKings’ record went back to 0-0 on Wednesday, opening the second half with a doubleheader at Normal before playing its second half home opener Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Quincy.
The unusual Prospect League schedule with a number of one-day homestands or stretches where the team is home one day, on the road for two, back home for two and then gone for one during a week has been different.
“It’s something our fans have been vocal about. They’ve let us know that,’’ Tornow said. “They’d prefer longer homestands or just something more consistent.’’
The rest of the experience has remained fairly normal, with giveaway nights, discount beverage nights and in-game, on-field promotions.
In addition to the traditional giveaways of things like baseball cards and t-shirts, the LumberKings’ second-half promotional schedule includes fireworks on July 4 and a Duke Slater bobblehead giveaway on July 17, recognizing the Clinton High School and University of Iowa graduate who will formally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.
“We’re doing a lot of the usual things. We’ve tried to provide a sense of normalcy as people get back out of the house following COVID,’’ Tornow said.
Manager Jack Dahm handles baseball matters for Clinton and Tornow said the biggest adjustment for fans compared to the Midwest League has been in how pitchers are used.
There are pitch limits within games and a rule that if a pitcher throws 30 pitches in one game he is ineligible to pitch the next day.
In many cases, players arrive with limitations on how many innings or how many games their college programs want them to work during the 60-game season.
“Jack and his pitching coach (Beau Lofink) manage all of that and I’m learning about all of those things daily,’’ Tornow said. “There are a lot of differences, some noticeable on the field, some procedural in how this league works compared to the Midwest League. It’s a different way of doing business.’’
The Clinton roster continues to feature some area players.
Clinton’s Jared Simpson, a sophomore at Missouri, has joined a pitching staff that includes Pleasant Valley alum Ryan Miller of Creighton, Davenport Assumption grad Graysen Drezek of Kirkwood and former Central DeWitt player Jake Swanson of Iowa Central.
Max Holy, an infielder from Clinton who plays for Iowa Central, is on the current LumberKings roster as are four University of Iowa players, catcher Brett McCleary, infielder Izaya Fullard and outfielders Brayden Frazier and Anthony Mangano.
“That’s been one of the neat things,’’ Tornow said. “Before, other than (Assumption alum and current coach and then Expos prospect) Greg Thissen, we didn’t have many players that people knew of or were from the area. There’s a connection there that people seem to like.’’