North grad Beck drafted in 13th round by Baltimore Orioles

Growing up, one of Jared Beck's favorite pitchers was Randy Johnson.

At 6-foot-10, the southpaw Johnson towered over opponents on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

Now, Beck has a chance to do the same.

Beck, a 2018 Davenport North graduate, was drafted with the first pick in the 13th round of the baseball's annual draft Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles, 377th overall. At 7-foot, Beck, also a left-handed pitcher, would be the tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball history if he reaches the majors.

"It was very stressful, kind of nerve-wracking beforehand because I didn't know what was going to happen, didn't know who was going to pick me up," said Beck, who was home in Davenport when he got the call. "It was just a relief, a stress lifted off my shoulders, definitely a good feeling."

Beck said Baltimore had called him a few weeks prior to the draft, but he didn't get a sense of how much interest the Orioles really had in him, and he had calls from a handful of other teams as well leading up to this week.

“Jared’s a really interesting case,” Orioles Draft director Brad Ciolek told MLB.com. “Obviously, he's a little bit of a bigger guy, and that might take a little bit more, I guess, in terms of delivery, refining his mechanics. But we have faith in our player-development staff, our pitching coaches, that they’ll be able to get the most out of his ability.”

Beck's road to the Orioles organization included time spent at Heartland Community College. He spent the last two seasons pitching for Division II Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Fla.

In his first season with the Lions, Beck was 2-4 in nine appearances — seven starts — with a 7.29 ERA, striking out 36 in 33.1 innings.

This past season, things clicked for Beck in his redshirt junior season. He was 4-4 in 13 starts and dropped his ERA down to 3.95.

He led the Lions with 105 strikeouts, a mark that was third among all pitchers in the Sunshine State Conference. He was a second team all-conference selection this spring after helping the Lions reach their first NCAA Division II South Regional tournament since 2001.

Last summer, he pitched 25.2 innings in 13 relief appearances for the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plain League, going 1-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He feels his time with the Bananas was huge toward his development, as was gaining another year of experience of college ball, which he said helped him develop a dominant mindset on the mound.

"That was one of the best experiences of my life, right beside this one," Beck said of Savannah. "That was a big deal in how I did this year but also getting that college experience and the innings under my belt ... getting that opportunity really changed who I was and I really found a mentality on the mound and I just rolled with it and carried it into the season this year and it worked really well for me."

Baseball America reports his fastball tops out in the low 90s and that Beck uses his size to create deception on the mound, utilizing his secondary pitches, which include a 12-6 curve and a two-seam circle changeup along with two- and four-seam fastballs. Unlike Johnson, who overpowered hitters with a fastball that reached 100 miles per hour, Beck feels his pitching style is more akin to one of his other favorite pitchers, Rich Hill, who has pitched 17 seasons in the majors.

"For sure Rich Hill. I'd say a younger Rich Hill because he was up to 95, he'd be hitting 93, 95 and he's got a pretty good curveball — mine reminds me of his," said Beck, whose spent this summer working out for teams down in Florida and Georgia. "He's a tall lefty with the same arm slot. ... I wouldn't say I shaped my game around him, but he's kind of a pitcher matchup, we're kind of similar in some ways."

Beck doesn't know yet whether the Orioles envision him as a starter or a reliever in their organization, but the opportunity to be the first 7-footer to reach the big leagues isn't lost on him.

"It would be a huge achievement," said Beck, who leaves this weekend for Baltimore's Florida Complex League team in Sarasota, Fla. "I think with the mentality I have and the stuff I've got and what I think I can be in a couple years, I think I've got a big chance at making a name for myself. I'm going to try as hard as I can to do that."

Additionally, Iowa pitcher Duncan Davitt was selected in the 18th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Davitt, a redshirt junior, went 4-1 this past season with a 3.38 ERA in 19 appearances, mainly in relief for the Hawkeyes. He had 61 strikeouts over 40 innings.

Davitt was the fourth Hawkeye drafted this year, the fourth time under coach Rick Heller Iowa has had four or more players selected.

Davitt's teammate, Ben Beutel, an Assumption graduate, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox following the draft.

Beutel earned a Rawlings Gold Glove as the best defensive pitcher in Division I after picking off nine base runners in his senior year. He was 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA and four saves in 29 appearances in his final season with the Hawkeyes, striking out 41 compared to six walks in 30.2 innings.