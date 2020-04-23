Oct. 15, 2003: Hours of joy turn into minutes of horror

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column, on what came to be known as the Bartman game, originally appeared in the Times on Oct. 15, 2003.)
CHICAGO — It was shaping up as the social event of the year for the city of Chicago.
Make that the social event of the decade, maybe even century.
A half-dozen decades of frustration were going to get deep-sixed in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. Wrigley Field's confines were friendlier than ever. Everyone was up. Everyone was ready.
For about 2½ hours, 39,577 people sizzled and smoldered with anticipation, waiting to spontaneously combust into the most amazing celebration ever.
This was a break. The Chicago Cubs losing Game 5 of the NLCS in Florida simply meant they'd get to celebrate the big moment at home.
We were going to see fans spill out into the streets of Wrigleyville and exult far into the night. We were going to see players roll in the dirt in unrestrained joy. I suspect we might even have seen battle-hardened media veterans cast aside their outer crusts and allow professional detachment to sift away like sand in a hurricane.
The Cubs were going to the World Series for the first time since 1945.
All that changed in the eighth inning, and it changed very, very quickly. Someone used the word "stunning '' but that doesn't quite cover it for Cubs fans. This was 1984 and 1969 woven together and packed into about 15 minutes. This was 58 years of torment concentrated into a single inning.
A fan in the stands interfered with Moises Alou's chance to catch a foul ball. (I hope that guy got out of the ballpark alive.) One of most reliable shortstops in the NL botched a double-play grounder that would have ended the inning with only one run scored. An allegedly invincible pitcher let five straight runners reach base. And a heretofore reliable relief pitcher kicked open the floodgates.
Within minutes, a 3-0 lead became an 8-3 deficit, and the whole thing degenerated into the wake of the decade, maybe even century.
It had been exactly the opposite for most of the night.
The fans arrived with their bodies painted red and blue, bare skin exposed to a brisk wind and temperatures in the high 40s. They carried hundreds and hundreds of home-made signs.
A few people brought goats to the ballpark on leashes. The Cubs didn't let them inside this time either. (Maybe they should have.)
The noise and excitement built and rippled all night.
Bottom of the first. Sammy Sosa swatted a blooper double down the right-field line to score Kenny Lofton with the first run of the game. The cheering went on uninterrupted for a full minute.
Third inning. With NL stolen base leader Juan Pierre on second base, third baseman Aaron Ramirez made a pair of dazzling defensive plays. More roars of delight, louder than before.
Sixth inning. Sosa scored another run on a wild pitch by former Cubs farmhand Dontrelle Willis. Bigger, louder cheers.
Seventh inning. Mark Grudzielanek singled in another run. More noise. More intensity.
A 3-0 lead with Mark Prior on the mound? This guy had lost one game in three months. The Cubs were home free.
It was all building to a crescendo. Every little occurrence brought eager, success-starved people up out of their seats. Every pop-up. Every ground ball. Prior got a 30-second ovation for a sacrifice bunt.
Then it all fell apart, amazingly, stunningly, astonishingly, painfully.
The people trudged out into the night in silence and despair, and you couldn't help but wonder how they'll be able to work themselves into the same sort of fiery frenzy again tonight for the all-important Game 7.
"We need them. We need their noise," Cubs manager Dusty Baker said. "This is probably the biggest game in Cubs history.''
The bigger question: Will Baker be able to get his players back into the proper frame of mind after their place in history slipped so torturously from their grasp Tuesday?
On paper, it looks good. Tonight's pitcher, Kerry Wood, has been nearly as dominant in recent weeks as Prior. But we saw how that worked out.
Baker may face his biggest psychological challenge yet in reversing the fortunes of this famously unsuccessful franchise.
"It's Game 7 now," he said. "It's going to be a heckuva game.''
