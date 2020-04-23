Oct. 15, 2003: Hours of joy turn into minutes of horror

All that changed in the eighth inning, and it changed very, very quickly. Someone used the word "stunning '' but that doesn't quite cover it for Cubs fans. This was 1984 and 1969 woven together and packed into about 15 minutes. This was 58 years of torment concentrated into a single inning.

A fan in the stands interfered with Moises Alou's chance to catch a foul ball. (I hope that guy got out of the ballpark alive.) One of most reliable shortstops in the NL botched a double-play grounder that would have ended the inning with only one run scored. An allegedly invincible pitcher let five straight runners reach base. And a heretofore reliable relief pitcher kicked open the floodgates.

Within minutes, a 3-0 lead became an 8-3 deficit, and the whole thing degenerated into the wake of the decade, maybe even century.

It had been exactly the opposite for most of the night.

The fans arrived with their bodies painted red and blue, bare skin exposed to a brisk wind and temperatures in the high 40s. They carried hundreds and hundreds of home-made signs.

A few people brought goats to the ballpark on leashes. The Cubs didn't let them inside this time either. (Maybe they should have.)

The noise and excitement built and rippled all night.