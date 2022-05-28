Orioles call up Alleman grad Sedlock

Cody Sedlock’s lengthy baseball journey reached its desired destination Saturday.

A Rock Island Alleman graduate who was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft after earning Big Ten pitcher of the year honors with Illinois, Sedlock was in uniform for Baltimore when it played a Saturday doubleheader at Boston.

The Orioles selected the contract of the 6-foot-4 right-hander from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday morning after designating infielder Jahmai Jones for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Sedlock, then activated him from the taxi squad.

Sedlock spent the opening game of a day-night doubleheader at Fenway Park in the bullpen for the Orioles wearing jersey number 73.

"It’s been a very long road, and to be told that I’m activated, it just goes back to all those times in 2017 and 2018 where I didn’t know if I was going to keep playing," Sedlock told the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network prior to Saturday’s first game.

"I’m so grateful to be at this point. I’m very, very proud of everything. It’s a surreal moment. If someone said there weren’t doubts, they’d be lying to you. But as soon as those doubts come, you dig deep."

Sedlock did not pitch in the nightcap, which the Orioles won 4-2.

He is on the cusp of becoming the first Quad-Cities area player to make an initial appearance in the major leagues since pitcher Dakota Bacus of Moline made his debut with the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14, 2020.

Baltimore arranged for Sedlock’s wife, Chloe, and the couple’s young son to be in Boston on Saturday.

"She’s been through everything from being in the LaQuinta in 2018, hurt all summer, to minor leagues, everything. She’s been right by my side and to have our little boy with us here, too, it’s going to be cool," Sedlock said.

The Sherrard, Ill., native reached the major leagues after pitching in 96 minor-league games in the Orioles organization over the past six seasons, spending the start of the current season with Baltimore’s International League affiliate where he went 2-1 with a 5.83 ERA in eight appearances including four starts.

Sedlock’s progress through the Orioles farm system has been methodical and slowed by injuries.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a compression of nerves near the shoulder that can result in numbness in the fingers, but Sedlock persevered.

He reached the Double-A level for the first time in 2019 and was promoted to Triple-A and Norfolk for the first time last August.

In pregame comments with MASN, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde welcomed Sedlock to the club.

"What a great place to make your debut. What a cool environment. Happy for him and his family. He’s a former high-round draft pick that has had adversity along the way," Hyde said.

"It shows you what kind of guy he is to be able to stick with it and continue his career. Now, he’s reached his goal of being in the big leagues. I know it’s a great day for him. Happy for him."

