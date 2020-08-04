Pandemic complicated Field of Dreams plan

Major League Baseball built it, but major-league baseball won’t be coming to Iowa until at least 2021.

In officially announcing Tuesday that next week’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, had been canceled, commissioner Rob Manfred indicated the COVID-19 pandemic complicated logistical issues for the Aug. 13 game.

"We made every effort to go ahead with a first-class event for the people of Iowa, admirers of the film and fans generally," Manfred said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it would not be prudent to ask clubs to step outside their normal routines, given the evolving public health challenges."

The game, scheduled as the opening game of a three-game series, is now scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago with Aug. 14 remaining an off-day for both teams.

Manfred said Major League Baseball plans to make the MLB at Field of Dreams event a part of the schedule for the 2021 season, with the White Sox remaining as one of the featured participants.

He anticipates that the game will again be scheduled for some point in August, although an opponent has not yet been determined.