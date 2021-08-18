Quad Cities offense goes quiet against South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The Quad Cities River Bandits had won five straight against the South Bend Cubs entering Wednesday's High A Central clash, and when QC's John Rave knocked the second pitch he saw over the center field fence to take the lead in the top of the second inning, it appeared as if the Bandits were well on their way to making it six.
The Cubs had other ideas.
South Bend got a two-run homer in the bottom of the second from Harrison Wenson to take the lead and a trio of Cubs pitchers held the Bandits in check from there as South Bend evened the six-game series at a game apiece with a 5-1 win at Four Winds Field.
After Rave's 11th homer of the year and Wenson's fifth made it 2-1 South Bend, Quad Cities had a golden opportunity to at least tie the game slip by in the third inning. Tucker Bradley tripled with two outs and Nick Loftin followed with a walk. South Bend starter Joe Nahas (3-1), however, got Michael Massey to fly out to end the threat.
It was the final QC runner to reach third base on the night.
Meanwhile, the Cubs added to their lead. Luis Vazquez led off the bottom of the third with a single and came around to score on a throwing error from QC starter A.J. Block (3-3).
Block then hit Bradlee Beesley with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it 4-1.
The QC starter allowed four runs, three earned on five hits and two walks over four innings Wednesday. He did strike out five.
Beesley's RBI double off Yohanse Morel in the sixth inning completed the scoring for the Cubs, who stole four bases and out-hit the River Bandits 8-6.
Rave and Bradley provided the only extra base hits for the Bandits on the night and no QC batter had more than one hit.
The teams face off again Thursday with a 6:05 scheduled first pitch. Christian Cosby (3-2) is slated to start for QC against South Bend's Alexander Vizcaino (0-0).