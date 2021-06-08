RIVER BANDITS: Bandits work around miscues for 6-3 victory

PEORIA — Four errors can spell disaster for any baseball team, but the Quad Cities River Bandits worked past those for a 6-3 victory over the hosting Peoria Chiefs Tuesday evening in High-A Central League play at Dozer Park.

QC pitchers Anthony Veneziano, Yohanse Morel and Garrett Davilla (W, 1-0) worked around those four miscues, allowing just one earned run. Davilla pitched the final 3.1 innings — the longest stint of the three — giving up just one hit and one walk while fanning four.

Those three received enough offensive support as the 20-10 Bandits out-hit the 12-19 Chiefs 8-5. Much of that came in the fourth inning when No. 5 hitter Michael Massey ripped a three-run homer off losing pitcher Michael YaSenka (0-2) with teammates Eric Cole and Vinnie Pasquantino aboard. That gave QC a 3-1 lead and took starter Veneziano off the hook for the loss after he lasted only three innings.

QC added two runs in the fourth to increase the lead. Nick Loftin ripped a liner off second-baseman Francisco Hernandez’s glove to score Logan Porter. Cole then lofted a sacrifice fly to score Tucker Bradley.

Peoria scored twice in the home half of the sixth, one of those crossing the plate on a throwing error.