River Bandits go crazy on offense in 15-5 win

DAYTON, Ohio — The Quad Cities River Bandits scored in five of their at-bats Wednesday night and put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in three of those.

With 12 base hits — including five homers, 11 walks and three Dayton errors, the Bandits got back to their winning ways, topping the hosting Dragons 15-5 in High-A Central League play at Day Air Ballpark.

As it turned out, the Bandits (14-5) needed all of that offense as the game was tied at 5 after three innings.

The difference came as QC scored sixth in the sixth inning and added four more in the eighth as relief pitchers Will Klein (1-0) and Mitch Ellis (first save) shut down the Dragons in the final five innings. QC starter Zach Haake pitched into the fourth, but was relieved after giving up nine hits and five earned runs.

The offensive standouts were many, led by Vinnie Pasquantino's 3-for-5 night that including him scoring three times and driving in a game-high five runs.

Pasquantino delivered his team-high eighth homer, a three-run shot in the first inning. Also clubbing four-baggers for QC were Tyler Gentry, Jeison Guzman, Michael Massey and Nathan Eaton. It was the second of the season for Gentry, Guzman and Eaton and Eaton's first.