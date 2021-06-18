River Bandits' Haake, Biasi combine for no-hitter

For the second night in a row, the Quad Cities River Bandits came out in the first inning ready to swing the bats and got off to a great offensive start in the High-Class A League game.

But two hours later, it was pitchers Zach Haake and Dante Biasi who were making history and both said that table was set thanks to that five-run first inning.

Haake, a right-handed starter, and Biasi, a left-handed reliever, added their names to Quad City baseball lore Friday night by combining on a no-hitter as the River Bandits rolled to a 9-0 victory, their sixth straight win that moved them to 26-13 on the season.

It was the 12th no-hitter in franchise history, the first since 2009, which was also a combined effort that came in a seven-inning game that was part of a doubleheader.

Making it even more special for Haake was that it was the first no-hitter he was a part of in his career.

“First off, it's nice when the offense scores five in the first. … it makes it a little easier,” he said. “I had command of all three pitches tonight and when you can do that, it's really fun to pitch.”

Haake (3-1) had arguably his best stuff to date and gave up very few hard-hit balls as he fanned four and walked two in his six innings of work.