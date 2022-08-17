River Bandits stumble at Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A night after scoring eight runs and prevailing in extra innings, the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered only four hits Wednesday night in a 2-1 Midwest League setback to Peoria at Dozer Park.

Quad Cities took a 1-0 lead on Dillan Shrum's run-scoring double in the fifth inning, but that was all the River Bandits could piece together against Peoria's Zane Mills and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson.

Mills and Trogrlic-Iverson combined for eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Quad Cities had five sacrifice flies in Tuesday night's win. Peoria turned the tables a day later with both of its runs coming on fly balls.

Peoria tied the game in the bottom half of the fifth on a sacrifice fly. It scored the eventual winning run an inning later when L.J. Jones lofted a fly ball to right field and Todd Lott tagged up to score.

The River Bandits finished with four hits in the game, two of those being doubles from Shrum who has 20 on the season. Quad Cities was just 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners on base.

Quad Cities received a nice start from Noah Cameron, who pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed no hits and struck out five. Rito Lugo suffered the loss after yielding two runs and three hits in three innings.

The teams continue the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.