 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MWL | CHIEFS 2, RIVER BANDITS 1

River Bandits stumble at Peoria

  • Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

PEORIA, Ill. — A night after scoring eight runs and prevailing in extra innings, the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered only four hits Wednesday night in a 2-1 Midwest League setback to Peoria at Dozer Park.

Quad Cities took a 1-0 lead on Dillan Shrum's run-scoring double in the fifth inning, but that was all the River Bandits could piece together against Peoria's Zane Mills and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson.

Mills and Trogrlic-Iverson combined for eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Quad Cities had five sacrifice flies in Tuesday night's win. Peoria turned the tables a day later with both of its runs coming on fly balls.

Peoria tied the game in the bottom half of the fifth on a sacrifice fly. It scored the eventual winning run an inning later when L.J. Jones lofted a fly ball to right field and Todd Lott tagged up to score.

People are also reading…

The River Bandits finished with four hits in the game, two of those being doubles from Shrum who has 20 on the season. Quad Cities was just 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners on base.

Quad Cities received a nice start from Noah Cameron, who pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed no hits and struck out five. Rito Lugo suffered the loss after yielding two runs and three hits in three innings.

The teams continue the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bandits blanked by Kernels

Bandits blanked by Kernels

Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids each collected six hits Friday night, but the Kernels bunched three of theirs together to claim a 5-0 Midwest League win in front of a crowd of 4,877 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Bandits honor their Blue Sox heritage

Bandits honor their Blue Sox heritage

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will take the field honoring teams from the past in their communities in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News