River Bandits wins for 11th time in 14 starts

PEORIA, Ill. — Quad Cities River Bandits starter Grant Gambrell struck out just one batter Friday.

That was one of the only areas in which Gambrell (2-0) didn't shine.

The Bandits hurler allowed just two singles in five scoreless innings as Quad Cities beat Peoria 5-1 in High-A Central League action Friday at Dozier Park.

Gambrell, Will Klein and Jonah Dipoto combined to check the Chiefs (6-10) on five hits with Klein giving up the lone run in his 2.2 innings of work. Klein (four) and Dipoto (three) combined to strike out seven.

Those three were backed by an offense that pounded out 10 hits. Tyler Gentry led the Bandits with three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run as QC won for the 11th time in 15 games. Eric Cole and Paul Mondesi each had two base knocks with Cole driving in two runs.

Quad Cities got all the offense it needed in the second inning, putting up a three-spot. William Hancock opened the scoring, driving in Nathan Eaton with an RBI single. Two batters later, Cole hit a two-run triple, his first of the year, that drove in Gentry and Hancock.

Prior to the start of Friday's game, Quad Cities made its first in-season roster move.