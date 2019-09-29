Let’s get this straight right off the bat: Joe Maddon will live forever in Chicago Cubs lore as the gregarious, free-thinking manager who ended the franchise’s 108-year world championship drought.
He is one of the neatest people in all of baseball, almost certainly the most lovable manager in Cubs history. He is highly articulate, often innovative, always positive. I don’t know of a single Cubs fan who won’t forever have a soft spot in their heart for the guy.
But it was time for him to go. Adios, Joe.
He was the first head to roll in what could be a major off-season makeover for the Cubs. In a move that everyone knew was coming, the team announced Sunday that by mutual agreement Maddon’s contract will not be renewed.
It’s something we couldn’t have possibly envisioned three years ago when the Cubs were parading among millions in downtown Chicago, celebrating their first world title since 1908.
But that one season of overwhelming euphoria was followed by three years of abject underachievement.
The Cubs still won the National League Central in 2017, then squandered a lead and settled for a wild card berth in 2018. Even before this season, there were rumblings that Maddon was a goner, even when the Cubs held first place for several months.
He made the decision easy by losing nine straight games in the final two weeks, a mystifying stretch that came close on the heels of a three-game series in which the Cubs scored 47 runs.
There were five consecutive one-run defeats in that final freefall, four of them at home to the first-place Cardinals. Most of those games turned on one little play here or there, sometimes one miscalculation by the manager.
The reasons for the Cubs’ decline go far beyond Joe’s mismanagement or over-management. It’s much more complex than that.
This team was consistently awful at hitting with runners in scoring position, consistently inconsistent in the bullpen. Despite having one of the best bullpen earned-run averages in baseball, the Cubs somehow managed to blow 28 save opportunities.
Some of that is on the front office. It tried to build a bullpen primarily out of bargain basement acquisitions and when they did open the pocketbook to spend on big-name relief pitchers, they made bad choices.
Brandon Morrow pitched in only 35 games the past two seasons. Craig Kimbrel has been Craig Kerosene at times. He singlehandedly blew two of those games in that Cardinals sweep and gave up nine home runs in 20.2 innings pitched.
Maddon has been a big part of the problem, too. He over-manages and under-motivates. Even when the Cubs won it all in 2016, they did it in spite of some dubious handling of the pitching staff.
In a way, Maddon was the perfect manager to pull the Cubs out of their 108-year abyss. He created a relaxed culture in which players were encouraged to have fun and to — in Maddon’s own vernacular — to “try not to suck.’’ He let them wear pajamas while traveling on the road, brought animals and magicians into the locker room to create an ever-changing, always-interesting atmosphere.
That culture helped them win in 2016, but when things got tough in ensuing years and the team occasionally needed a swift kick, Maddon was about as good at it as Cody Parkey.
This team clearly lacked a sense of urgency at times along with a commitment to sound situational hitting.
When things went sour, Joe’s Pollyanna utterings came off as artificial and almost comical. After being swept by the Cardinals, he said “I have no issues with our ballclub.’’ On a radio interview on Wednesday, he was as upbeat as ever and said he was “optimistic’’ about the future. On Sunday, he pronounced it “a wonderful day’’ and insisted there was “nothing to lament.’’
The severing of ties with Happy Joe won’t be the only off-season move. The Cubs may not totally strip down what is still a very talented roster, but you have to think they will do something significant in terms of player personnel.
Players like Kris Bryant could be dangled on the trade market. Bryant always seemed to hit a couple of home runs in those 16-1 blowouts but never could get runners home from second base in tight games. His season statistics are a lie.
He or someone else could fetch a lot of pitching or a legitimate leadoff man from some other team.
By next season, maybe the Cubs will have a manager who actually believes in the value of having a conventional leadoff hitter.
Maddon will land on his feet. Even at the age of 65, he’ll easily get another managerial job, if he wants one.
There already are rumors that the Padres, Mets, Phillies and Royals could be interested. A couple of those teams still have managers that they might be willing to dump in order to hire Joe.
Or how would this be for a bizarre scenario? The crosstown White Sox have tried to emulate the Cubs’ methodology, stocking up on promising young position players and hiring Rick Renteria to hold the reins until the team was championship ready. Could the Sox also ditch Renteria to grab Maddon?
Joe wouldn’t even need to move. He could keep immersing himself in the Chicago cuisine that he loves and could keep doing Binny’s commercials.
Wherever he goes, people are guaranteed to love him.
At least for the first few years.