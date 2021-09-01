Trio of pitchers carry Bandits to win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Quad Cities River Bandits shook off a lopsided defeat on Tuesday with a bounce-back victory on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Cedar Rapids.
The High-A Central club is leading the Western Division and has a trio of pitchers to thank for Wednesday's 4-0 victory.
Christian Cosby, Will Klein and Kasey Kalich combined on a three-hitter and struck out 11 Kernels to help move the Bandits to 68-34 on the season and even the scheduled six-game series at one game each.
Cosby (W, 4-3) allowed just two hits and those two baserunners through six innings of work as he fanned six.
Klein followed with two hitless innings as he fanned three while not allowing a baserunner, as he earned his seventh hold of the season.
Kalich gave up one hit in the ninth as he struck out a pair of Kernels (57-47).
Offense was at a premium as QC out-hit the hosts 5 to 3 in the game.
The contest was scoreless through four innings before the Bandits broke out on top with two runs in the fifth. Michael Massey opened the frame with a walk and was on second when Nathan Eaton (2-for-3, two RBIs and two runs scored) drove his fifth home run of the season over the wall in left.
Massey was again in on the scoring in the eighth when the Bandits plated one more run.
The Bandits, however, missed a chance to blow open the game. Eric Cole opened the frame with a double and advanced to third on Maikel Garcia’s infield single. After Nick Loftin drew a one-out walk, Massey singled to right to score Cole to end Kernels starting pitcher Denny Bentley’s night and keep the bases loaded.
Cedar Rapids reliever Osiris German halted that uprising right there with a strikeout and ground out to get out of the inning.
QC added an insurance run in the ninth when Cole’s sacrifice fly scored Eaton, who opened the frame with a single and moved up on a walk to Jake Means and again on a wild pitch.