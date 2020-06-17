Q-C native Keim will lead Black Hawk baseball program

Josh Keim is coming home, prepared and ready to lead a baseball program of his own.
After spending the past five years working as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division II level, the Rock Island native has been selected as the new baseball coach at Black Hawk College.
“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches as a player and a coach and this is something I’ve always wanted to do, run my own program,’’ Keim said. “To get the chance to come back to Black Hawk, a program I was part of as a player, and to come home to the Quad-Cities, I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity.’’
Keim, who competed for the Braves in 2011, spent the past year as an assistant coach at St. Leo in Florida after filling the same role at Quincy University for four years.
At St. Leo he coached with his former college coach at St. Joseph’s (Ind.), Rick O’Dette, and at Quincy he was an assistant in a program which reached the NCAA Division II World Series in 2017 and was a four-year NCAA regional qualifier while working on a staff led by former Quad Cities River Bandits and Minnesota Twins outfielder Josh Rabe.
“There was a huge emphasis on player development at Quincy and that allowed me to grow as a coach and teacher of the game,’’ Keim said. “Both programs I’ve been a part of recruit high-caliber individuals and I’ve been able to develop some contacts that will help me now.’’
Keim has also managed his own team, leading the Rockford Rivets of the college wood-bat Northwoods League last summer. He will return to that role for a shortened 2020 season before arriving at Black Hawk in August.
At Black Hawk he will replace Arnie Chavera, who is now the director of athletics and community recreation at the Moline junior college after guiding the Braves to a 490-284-1 record and 11 Arrowhead Conference championships over the past 16 seasons.
Chavera saw the coaching potential in Keim as he competed for Black Hawk.
“He was the kind of player who when we talked baseball and talked fundamentals with the team, he was all eyes and ears, absorbing it all,’’ Chavera said. “You could see back then, and we’ve had a few kids like this, that he would one day become a really good coach.’’
Keim’s experience as an assistant coach and his managerial experience in the college summer league helped separate him from what Chavera labeled a strong field of candidates.
“We’re excited to bring in a coach with good experience from top-level four-year programs, someone who played in the NJCAA and knows junior-college baseball,’’ Chavera said. “And, in Josh we have someone who has managed a team in the Northwoods League. He has an understanding of the day-to-day operations of a team and player personnel. Those are great experiences to build on.’’
Keim, whose father Joel is also a former Black Hawk baseball player, said his goals with the Braves will sound familiar.
“When I played at Black Hawk, our goals were to be in the national conversation, to win Arrowhead Conference championships every year and become the first-ever World Series team from Black Hawk,’’ Keim said. “Those will be our goals for our teams at Black Hawk.’’
As a product of the Black Hawk program and a Western Big 6 Conference high school program at Rock Island, Keim has baseball roots in the Quad-Cities region.
He believes the game throughout the area remains strong and wants top prep players to begin their college careers close to home.
“My job is to find and recruit top local talent, high-character kids who want to work and develop their game to prepare themselves to become successful players with four-year programs,’’ Keim said. “Baseball in the Quad-Cities is good, it always has been, and that’s where our recruiting begins.’’
