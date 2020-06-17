Q-C native Keim will lead Black Hawk baseball program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Josh Keim is coming home, prepared and ready to lead a baseball program of his own.

After spending the past five years working as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division II level, the Rock Island native has been selected as the new baseball coach at Black Hawk College.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches as a player and a coach and this is something I’ve always wanted to do, run my own program,’’ Keim said. “To get the chance to come back to Black Hawk, a program I was part of as a player, and to come home to the Quad-Cities, I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity.’’

Keim, who competed for the Braves in 2011, spent the past year as an assistant coach at St. Leo in Florida after filling the same role at Quincy University for four years.

At St. Leo he coached with his former college coach at St. Joseph’s (Ind.), Rick O’Dette, and at Quincy he was an assistant in a program which reached the NCAA Division II World Series in 2017 and was a four-year NCAA regional qualifier while working on a staff led by former Quad Cities River Bandits and Minnesota Twins outfielder Josh Rabe.