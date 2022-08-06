 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEMIPRO BASEBALL

QC 76ers hold on to advance to IABA state semifinals

072521-qc-spt-legion-baseball-18.JPG

Ryne Schimmel, seen here competing for Moline Post 246 during the 2021 American Legion season, helped lead the Quad City 76ers to victory at the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association state tournament Saturday.

 File photo

The Quad City 76ers took their first step toward their desired goal of an Iowa Amateur Baseball Association state title, but it was not an easy step.

After holding a one-run lead over Red Top going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the 76ers found themselves down one going into the sixth. The teams then battled over the final two innings, with a seventh-inning error putting Quad City up for good in a 5-4 win at Rock Island's Douglas Park.

"We didn't play that well, honestly, but we live to fight another day," said QC manager Kevin Corrigan. "The hunger is there. This is a great group, and they're resilient. They want it."

The "it" in question is the 76ers' first IABA state championship in 15 years. Saturday's victory sends Quad City (35-3) into today's 3 p.m. tournament semifinals at Williamsburg, Iowa.

The efforts of second baseman Ryne Schimmel played a huge role in the 76ers' surviving and advancing. The former Moline High School standout went 2-for-3 and reached base in all four of his at-bats, driving in four runs.

Three of those runs came in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded double that hit the top of the right-field fence, narrowly missing a grand slam but clearing the bags to put QC up 4-2.

"To be honest, when I hit it, I thought it had a chance to get out," said Schimmel. "I got a good pitch to hit and I was being aggressive up there, doing what I could."

Schimmel also drove in the 76ers' first run in the top of the second inning, scoring Xavier Lara. In its first two at-bats, QC loaded the bases with nobody out, but Red Top starting pitcher Alex Meister held it to just the one run.

"Leaving that many on base doesn't help," Schimmel said. "You usually end up on the wrong side of things. I just pushed hard out of the box, trying to beat out a grounder, and we were fortunate to get that run."

For several innings, that one run looked to be enough for Quad City and its starter, Dalton Kottmer.

The former United Township standout gave the 76ers five strong innings, allowing four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. However, one of those hits was a two-run Trey Roberson home run that had Red Top up 2-1 after five.

"Dalton was outstanding today," said Corrigan. "He just made that one bad pitch, and he ended up pulling himself out of the game, saying his legs were tired. We've got arms, and we'll use them."

After Schimmel's three-run shot put QC back on top, Red Top responded in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Conner Sharp as Logan Burke singled and moved to third on Antonio Dominguez's one-out double.

Brady Hartman then took the hill and got the second out before Ryan Knolten singled to score both runs and tie the game.

"All year our bats have been good, so when they tied the game, I wasn't too concerned," said the former Sherrard standout. "I definitely had trust in my teammates, and they had trust in me to close the door, so it worked both ways."

The 76ers retook the lead in the top of the seventh when Erik Hoffman rapped a lead-off single and was bunted into scoring position by Reid Murphy. Maverick Chisholm then reached on an throwing error, with Hoffman scoring the go-ahead run.

Despite hitting Burke with a one-out pitch in the bottom of the seventh, Hartman was able to close the door and extend the 76ers' season.

"The pitch came out of my hand a little weird; I was trying to do too much with it," he said. "I just had to throw strikes and let the guys make plays to close the door and win the game."

Norway Bandits 6, Whiteside County Wildcats 0: A three-run fifth inning enabled the Bandits to take control as they blanked the Wildcats. Norway's Jordan Hanlon went the distance for the win, scattering five hits and recording four strikeouts.

Watkins Mudhens 7, Rock Island Independents 0: Playing at Williamsburg, the Independents' bid to advance to the IABA Final Four was stymied as the Mudhens held Rock Island's bats in check in the shutout victory.

