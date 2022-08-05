 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SEMIPRO BASEBALL

QC 76ers set to begin IABA title bid at Douglas Park

  • 0
081219-mda-spt-76ers-003a.jpg

Williamsburg’s Kaiden Fielbelkorn (3) attempts to tag out Quad City 76ers Erik Hoffman (11) during a 2019 game. Hoffman is one of five holdovers from the 76ers' 2019 state runner-up squad who will try to grab a state title starting Saturday.

 File photo

It was 15 years ago that the Quad City 76ers earned their first Iowa Amateur Baseball Association state championship.

Up until now, it is also the 76ers' only such title. That is a status they hope to change as the 2022 IABA State Tournament gets underway Saturday afternoon.

The local semi-pro club will get to open its tournament run on its home diamond at Rock Island's historic Douglas Park, taking on Iowa's Red Top squad at 1 p.m. in the first of two games at Douglas.

At 3 p.m., the Whiteside County Wildcats meet the Norway (Iowa) Bandits. Those two games are the only ones scheduled for Rock Island, with the rest of the tournament — including Sunday's championship game — to be played in Williamsburg, Iowa.

"The guys are excited about it, and they enjoy playing (at Douglas Park)," said QC manager Kevin Corrigan. "They feel comfortable there. Before rehabbing Douglas Park five years ago, we were playing on the road for two straight weeks."

People are also reading…

After finishing second at the last two IABA state gatherings in 2019 and ’21 (the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the 76ers hope an early taste of home cooking is the recipe to finishing the summer as state champions.

The bulk of last year's Quad City team that lost 5-4 to the Walford Wild Hogs in the IABA state title game is back, including five holdovers from the ’19 runner-up squad — outfielders Erik Hoffman and Eric Maffie, infielder Brooks Sunny and pitchers Ike Roush and Conner Sharp.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

"There is a hunger after we came so close last year," said Corrigan, who noted that Maffie is unavailable this weekend. The former Moline standout will join his teammates at the University of St. Francis' preseason football camp.

"We started the season with 21 guys in May, and we've still got the same 21, which is rare. They truly and genuinely get along with each other. At the same time, there is pressure. It's a single-elimination tournament. One loss and we're done."

Losing has been rare for the 76ers throughout the summer.

Quad City opened with 22 consecutive victories, then hit a bumpy patch with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Joliet Dirt Bags followed by a 4-2 loss to the Rock Island Independents (who play the Watkins Mudhens today at 1 in Williamsburg).

Since then, QC has reeled off 12 straight wins to come into the postseason with a 34-3 mark and their 20th consecutive Black Hawk Valley Conference title

"It's been a fun year," said Corrigan. "These guys have put some of the fun back into it for me."

Starting this afternoon, it is all business for the 76ers as they seek the first of the three straight victories they need to reign again as IABA state champions.

"It's not a given. One bad game, and we're done," Corrigan reiterated. "We want to win the last one, but we've got to get to the last one."

Photos: Southeast Little League All-Stars 12U team

2022 IABA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Today's schedule -- G1 (at Williamsburg, Iowa): Watkins Mudhens vs. Rock Island Independents, 1 p.m.; G2 (at Douglas Park, Rock Island): Whiteside County Wildcats vs. Norway Bandits, 3 p.m.; G3 (at Douglas Park): Quad City 76ers vs. Red Top, 1 p.m.; G4 (at Williamsburg): Walford Wild Hogs vs. Williamsburg Red Sox, 3 p.m.

Sunday (all games at Williamsburg) -- G5: Watkins-Rock Island winner vs. Whiteside County-Norway winner, 1 p.m.; G6: Quad City-Red Top winner vs. Walford-Williamsburg winner, 3 p.m.; G7: Championship game, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Both Quad-City area players selected in Major League Baseball’s draft last month have signed with their organizations and a third, Ben Beutel, has made his professional debut.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

The Midwest League matchup between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game will likely be a sellout when the teams take the field at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, and the game on Aug. 9 is only part of the attraction.

Moline Legion looks to bounce back at Great Lakes Regional

Moline Legion looks to bounce back at Great Lakes Regional

After dropping two of its final three games to finish second at last week's Illinois state tournament, the Moline American Legion baseball squad (27-12) is looking to regroup and begin another run at this week's Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Mich. It is the first regional appearance for Post 246 since 2013.

Bandits' bats silenced in shutout

Bandits' bats silenced in shutout

Three Wisconsin pitchers forced the Quad Cities River Bandits to stomach a silent start to two-week home stand Tuesday night as the Timber Rattlers rolled to an 8-0 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

Final-inning outburst sends Moline to Great Lakes Regional consolation bracket

Final-inning outburst sends Moline to Great Lakes Regional consolation bracket

In its second game of the Great Lakes Regional, the Moline Legion baseball team could not maintain an early two-run lead as Gladwin County (Mich.) tied the game with two third-inning runs, then scored four times in the top of the seventh to earn a 6-2 win over Post 246. Moline (28-13) will play Friday morning at 10 in the consolation bracket and needs to win four straight games to advance to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News