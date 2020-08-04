Quad City 76ers face early end to season

Since the bicentennial summer of 1976, the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association's state tournament has been a local highlight of the first weekend in August.
However the tournament, which has been hosted numerous times by the Quad City 76ers at Rock Island's Douglas Park, can now be added to the ever-growing list of events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the first time since its inception that the IABA state tourney will not be played. According to 76ers manager Kevin Corrigan, the final decision to cancel the tourney came down this past Friday.
"The first email I got indicating that it might not happen was on July 24," said Corrigan. "I kind of knew by last Thursday or Friday morning that it wasn't going to happen, but I was still holding out hope."
Several issues factored into the ultimate decision to cancel the tournament. It had already been trimmed down to an eight-team, single-elimination gathering that would have taken place Friday and Saturday, with QC offering to host at Douglas.
"It's usually a two-weekend deal, but getting volunteers to help out was a big issue and one of the teams in Iowa had three of its players exposed to the virus at a wedding reception," Corrigan said. "The Iowa Valley League, which has been around since 1935, was able to finish its season, and we found ourselves not able to play for a league title or a state title."
The 76ers, who play in the Blackhawk Valley Conference, have gotten in a fairly decent summer schedule as they take a 13-7 record into Wednesday's scheduled regular-season finale against the Rock Island Independents at Douglas Park.
Quad City will play the Independents, a first-year club, in a doubleheader of sorts, with the final two innings of a previously suspended contest starting at 6 p.m. The evening's scheduled game will start 10 to 15 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
"We're trying to find another opponent to play this weekend," said Corrigan, "but there's nothing as of yet."
As is usually the case, the entire 76er roster consists of former area prep standouts, with Corrigan, pitcher/coach Ike Roush and outfielder Erik Hoffman all Alleman alums.
Moline has the most former players on the QC roster with five — outfielders Nick Drobushevich and Eric Maffie, first baseman/outfielder Aiden Michna, pitcher Zach Nitzel and IF/OF Caden Wright. Mercer County, North Scott and Rock Island join Alleman with three former players apiece on the roster.
"Watching these guys play, you'd have no idea they didn't have a league title to play for or a state tournament to play in," Corrigan said. "The guys that are in college, they didn't have a spring season, and they don't know if they'll have class or get to play fall ball, so a lot of them are in limbo.
"For us to get (nearly) 25 games in this summer, that's a lot better than what I originally thought."
