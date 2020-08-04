Quad City 76ers face early end to season

Since the bicentennial summer of 1976, the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association's state tournament has been a local highlight of the first weekend in August.

However the tournament, which has been hosted numerous times by the Quad City 76ers at Rock Island's Douglas Park, can now be added to the ever-growing list of events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first time since its inception that the IABA state tourney will not be played. According to 76ers manager Kevin Corrigan, the final decision to cancel the tourney came down this past Friday.

"The first email I got indicating that it might not happen was on July 24," said Corrigan. "I kind of knew by last Thursday or Friday morning that it wasn't going to happen, but I was still holding out hope."

Several issues factored into the ultimate decision to cancel the tournament. It had already been trimmed down to an eight-team, single-elimination gathering that would have taken place Friday and Saturday, with QC offering to host at Douglas.