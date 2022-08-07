Quad City 76ers fall in IABA state semifinals

Coming off second-place finishes at the 2019 and '21 Iowa Amateur Baseball Association state tournaments, a title was the goal for the Quad City 76ers.

But one rough inning proved to be its undoing as the Walford Wild Hogs scored eight times in the sixth to take control and eliminate QC 13-3 in six innings at Williamsburg, Iowa.

The 76ers finish with a 35-4 record and one game shy of playing in their third consecutive IABA state championship game.

"It (a title) is certainly what the guys wanted, but there was no doubt about our effort," said Quad City manager Kevin Corrigan. "I told them after the game not to let one inning define the entire season. All year, the guys kept fighting and battled to the end."

The Hogs built an early three-run lead with one in the top of the second inning and two more runs in the fourth. In the home half of the fourth, the 76ers struck back with two runs of their own to make it a 3-2 game.

Reid Murphy led off the inning with a double, followed by a walk to Austin Ford. Brady Hartman then reached on an error and was credited with an RBI as Murphy scored; he then scored on an Austin Schroeder single.

Walford got those two runs back in the top of the fifth to regain its three-run lead. Quad City had a couple of runners reach in the bottom of the inning, but could not capitalize.

"It was the same as (Saturday)," said Corrigan. "We got guys on base, but couldn't get the hit we needed to drive them in."

QC starting pitcher Bryce Luckey did his part to keep the 76ers' title-game bid alive. The former Moline prep worked 4 1/3 innings and recorded four strikeouts before leaving the game on a hot and humid day.

"He kept us in the game," Corrigan said. "He emptied the tank."

In the top of the sixth inning, the Hogs broke loose against the 76ers' bullpen, taking advantage of some QC fielding miscues to score eight runs and effectively break the game open.

"We were able to get to their bullpen, but theirs was better today," said Corrigan. "They got to our bullpen, and they didn't mess around. We kicked a few balls, but they hit a lot, and we couldn't stop the bleeding."

The 76ers loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and got an RBI single from Ryne Schimmel to make it a 10-run game, but the Hogs shut them down after that.

With his club's bid for its second IABA state championship, and its first since 2007, deferred to next summer, Corrigan knows the 76ers will bounce back strong in 2023.

"We plan on being back here," he said. "We seem to get here, we just have to get over the hump."