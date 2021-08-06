Quad City 76ers four wins from state title

Unlike Illinois Quad-Cities' high school baseball teams and local American Legion squads, the Quad City 76ers were fortunate to be able to have a season during the COVID-19 altered summer of 2020.
However, the season was limited in scope. The 76ers did manage to put together a 24-game regular season a year ago, finishing with a 17-7 record, but the local semi-pro club saw both its Black Hawk Valley Conference and postseason schedules shelved.
As it turned out, that proved to be a one-year interruption as the 76ers have followed up another championship finish in the BHVC — its 29th conference crown in 31 seasons — with a run to the second weekend of the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association's state tournament.
"This year, we've got eight of our guys back from the team that took second at state two years ago, and they've been a great group," said longtime Quad City manager Kevin Corrigan. "I've got six three-year guys who were all in for us last year, and they were excited about having a postseason this year.
"They're all great leaders, and what they're doing has rubbed off on our new guys. They've had success and set a good example, and that's made a big difference."
To advance to this weekend's round in Norway, Iowa, QC won all three of its state contests last weekend, including jump-starting its run with wins over the Fairfax Stars (5-2) and the Watkins Mudhens (3-2) on its home diamond at Rock Island's Douglas Park.
This past Sunday, the 76ers hit the road to Walford, which like Norway is just southwest of Cedar Rapids. Taking on Red Top Sports, QC saw a two-run lead vanish in the top of the seventh inning, but ultimately prevailed 5-4 on an eighth-inning RBI single by former Moline standout Eric Maffie.
In that same game, one of the first-year Sixers — Orion's Seth West, now playing at Black Hawk College — followed up a winning effort against Watkins with an inning and a third of scoreless relief against Red Top, evening his record at 3-3.
"He came up big-time for us," Corrigan said of West. "All of these guys, they all want to win."
That sets up today's 4 p.m. contest against the winner of the noon game between the host Norway Bandits and the Williamsburg Red Sox. Four more wins separate the 76ers from their first IABA state championship since 2007.
"We were disappointed last year with no postseason," said Corrigan, whose 23-11 club won the BHVC title with a 10-2 mark and has won eight in a row. "We upped our schedule this summer, and we took our licks, but our veterans have stepped up and that's made a big difference."
At one point during the regular season, the 76ers had hit a bit of a lull, sitting at 15-11 with two weeks left before the start of state-tournament play.
That was when the veteran contingent of the roster — Maffie, fellow outfielders Nick Drobushevich (Moline), P.T. Boeye (Rock Island) and Erik Hoffman (Alleman) and infielders Brooks Sunny (North Scott) and Caden Wright (Moline) — took control and got the ship back on course.