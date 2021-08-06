 Skip to main content
Quad City 76ers four wins from state title
SEMIPRO BASEBALL

Quad City 76ers four wins from state title

051519-mda-spt-ridgebb-006a.jpg

Seth West, seen here playing for Orion during a 2019 game, came up big for the Quad City 76ers during the first weekend of Iowa Amateur Baseball Association state tournament play.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Unlike Illinois Quad-Cities' high school baseball teams and local American Legion squads, the Quad City 76ers were fortunate to be able to have a season during the COVID-19 altered summer of 2020.

However, the season was limited in scope. The 76ers did manage to put together a 24-game regular season a year ago, finishing with a 17-7 record, but the local semi-pro club saw both its Black Hawk Valley Conference and postseason schedules shelved.

As it turned out, that proved to be a one-year interruption as the 76ers have followed up another championship finish in the BHVC — its 29th conference crown in 31 seasons — with a run to the second weekend of the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association's state tournament.

"This year, we've got eight of our guys back from the team that took second at state two years ago, and they've been a great group," said longtime Quad City manager Kevin Corrigan. "I've got six three-year guys who were all in for us last year, and they were excited about having a postseason this year.

"They're all great leaders, and what they're doing has rubbed off on our new guys. They've had success and set a good example, and that's made a big difference."

To advance to this weekend's round in Norway, Iowa, QC won all three of its state contests last weekend, including jump-starting its run with wins over the Fairfax Stars (5-2) and the Watkins Mudhens (3-2) on its home diamond at Rock Island's Douglas Park.

This past Sunday, the 76ers hit the road to Walford, which like Norway is just southwest of Cedar Rapids. Taking on Red Top Sports, QC saw a two-run lead vanish in the top of the seventh inning, but ultimately prevailed 5-4 on an eighth-inning RBI single by former Moline standout Eric Maffie.

In that same game, one of the first-year Sixers — Orion's Seth West, now playing at Black Hawk College — followed up a winning effort against Watkins with an inning and a third of scoreless relief against Red Top, evening his record at 3-3.

"He came up big-time for us," Corrigan said of West. "All of these guys, they all want to win."

That sets up today's 4 p.m. contest against the winner of the noon game between the host Norway Bandits and the Williamsburg Red Sox. Four more wins separate the 76ers from their first IABA state championship since 2007.

"We were disappointed last year with no postseason," said Corrigan, whose 23-11 club won the BHVC title with a 10-2 mark and has won eight in a row. "We upped our schedule this summer, and we took our licks, but our veterans have stepped up and that's made a big difference."

At one point during the regular season, the 76ers had hit a bit of a lull, sitting at 15-11 with two weeks left before the start of state-tournament play.

That was when the veteran contingent of the roster — Maffie, fellow outfielders Nick Drobushevich (Moline), P.T. Boeye (Rock Island) and Erik Hoffman (Alleman) and infielders Brooks Sunny (North Scott) and Caden Wright (Moline) — took control and got the ship back on course.

"We hit a low spot about a couple of weeks ago. ... We weren't playing terrible, but it was not the way it should've been," Corrigan said. "We had some of the veterans step up and say, we should not be 15-11. The other guys bought into that, and we got our fight back."

IABA STATE TOURNAMENT

Last weekend's 76ers results — at Rock Island (Douglas Park): Quad City 76ers 6, Fairfax Stars 2; QC 76ers 3, Watkins Mudhens 2. at Walford: QC 76ers 5, Red Top Sports 4. 

This weekend's schedule at Norway, Iowa — Today: G17: Norway Bandits vs. Williamsburg Red Sox, noon; G18: Red Top vs. Watkins Mudhens, 2 p.m.; G19: Quad City 76ers vs. G17 winner, 4 p.m.; G20: Walford Hogs vs. G18 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday: G21: G19 winner vs. loser G20 or G22 (if not eliminated), 1 or 3 p.m.; G22: G20 winner vs. loser of G19 or G21 (if not eliminated), 1 or 3 p.m.; G23: G21 winner vs. G22 winner, TBD; G24: G23 winner vs. G23 loser (if first loss), TBD. Monday: G25: Winner G24 vs. G24 loser (if first loss), 7 p.m.

QC 76ers roster (Kevin Corrigan, manager) — P: Ty Harter (Galesburg/William Penn), Alex Heckroth (Davenport Assumption/Black Hawk), Jake Matthaidess (North Scott/Kirkwood), Drew Osterman (Macomb/Coe), Bryson Prusator (Mendota/Augustana), Ike Roush (Alleman/Black Hawk and St. Andrews), Connor Sharp (Mercer County/Monmouth), Bryan Verdon (Davenport North/Black Hawk), Seth West (Orion/Black Hawk). C: Xavier Lara (Alleman/William Penn), Zach Wirt (Davenport Central/Black Hawk). IF: Chance Resetich (Spring Valley Hall/Black Hawk), Connor Riley (Davenport Assumption/Carthage), Austin Schneider (North Scott/Black Hawk), Brooks Sunny (North Scott/Arkansas-Fort Smith), Caden Wright (Moline/Black Hawk). OF: P.T. Boeye (Rock Island/Carthage), Nick Drobushevich (Moline/Northern Illinois), Erik Hoffman (Alleman/Mount Mercy), Eric Maffie (Moline/St. Francis), Chris McFarland (Alleman/Black Hawk), Sam Monroe (Moline/Southeastern Iowa).

