Quad City 76ers four wins from state title

This past Sunday, the 76ers hit the road to Walford, which like Norway is just southwest of Cedar Rapids. Taking on Red Top Sports, QC saw a two-run lead vanish in the top of the seventh inning, but ultimately prevailed 5-4 on an eighth-inning RBI single by former Moline standout Eric Maffie.

In that same game, one of the first-year Sixers — Orion's Seth West, now playing at Black Hawk College — followed up a winning effort against Watkins with an inning and a third of scoreless relief against Red Top, evening his record at 3-3.

"He came up big-time for us," Corrigan said of West. "All of these guys, they all want to win."

That sets up today's 4 p.m. contest against the winner of the noon game between the host Norway Bandits and the Williamsburg Red Sox. Four more wins separate the 76ers from their first IABA state championship since 2007.

"We were disappointed last year with no postseason," said Corrigan, whose 23-11 club won the BHVC title with a 10-2 mark and has won eight in a row. "We upped our schedule this summer, and we took our licks, but our veterans have stepped up and that's made a big difference."

At one point during the regular season, the 76ers had hit a bit of a lull, sitting at 15-11 with two weeks left before the start of state-tournament play.