River Bandits collecting PPE, donations for health care workers

With this week’s start of the Midwest League season delayed, the Quad Cities River Bandits are hoping to give a hand to health care workers at Genesis Health System.
The Midwest League team will be collecting Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies at a donation drive Saturday in a parking lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park.
“It will be a good opportunity for folks to help provided some needed supplies with minimal contact,’’ River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., people will be able to participate by driving into the Florian Keen Parking Lot north of Modern Woodmen Park at its entrance at River Drive and Western Avenue.
A large bin will be put in place under a portable red tent in the northwest corner of the lot where people are encouraged to place donated items in a trash bag and then gently place them in the bin.
Items especially needed include disposable, non-latex gloves (vinyl is preferred), bleach wipes, anti-microbial hand soap, spools of one-quarter to three-quarter inch elastic of any color, regular protective face masks, N95 masks, face shields, Tyvek one-piece coveralls, eyeglass shields and goggles, nasal testing swabs and hand sanitizer.
Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System, said in a statement that the drive is one way the community can assist Genesis as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Meeting the challenges of this pandemic is going to take all of us to respond effectively to this crisis,’’ Cropper said.
River Bandits owner Dave Heller said it only seemed natural for the team to step up and help.
“It’s in these challenging times that the Quad Cities really shines,’’ Heller said. “There’s an unsinkable spirit and determination among us to help each other get through even the toughest times.’’
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.