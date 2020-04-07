River Bandits collecting PPE, donations for health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With this week’s start of the Midwest League season delayed, the Quad Cities River Bandits are hoping to give a hand to health care workers at Genesis Health System.

The Midwest League team will be collecting Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies at a donation drive Saturday in a parking lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park.

“It will be a good opportunity for folks to help provided some needed supplies with minimal contact,’’ River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., people will be able to participate by driving into the Florian Keen Parking Lot north of Modern Woodmen Park at its entrance at River Drive and Western Avenue.

A large bin will be put in place under a portable red tent in the northwest corner of the lot where people are encouraged to place donated items in a trash bag and then gently place them in the bin.

Items especially needed include disposable, non-latex gloves (vinyl is preferred), bleach wipes, anti-microbial hand soap, spools of one-quarter to three-quarter inch elastic of any color, regular protective face masks, N95 masks, face shields, Tyvek one-piece coveralls, eyeglass shields and goggles, nasal testing swabs and hand sanitizer.