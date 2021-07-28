Rock Island begins play in state legion tournament

Despite recently stepping down as Alleman's head baseball coach, Jerry Burkhead foresees a future return to the high school dugout.
For now, though, the success Burkhead enjoyed during his seven-year run with the Pioneers has carried over into the summer months and his first full-fledged season guiding the Rock Island Legion baseball squad.
"My boys are six, four and two years old, and I want to be able to work with them and coach them, but I'm still only 34 years old. When they get a little older, I definitely play to get back into high school coaching," he said. "Coaching high school baseball takes up a lot of time; it's almost a year-round commitment.
"With Legion, this is a couple of months in the summer. It's competitive, and I get to coach kids I'm familiar with. It's been a lot of fun; we've got a great group of kids and a great coaching staff."
Adding to the fun for Burkhead, his assistant coaches — a group that includes Rock Island High School coach Jake Scudder — and the Post 200 players is the continuation of their summer season at this weekend's Illinois State Tournament in Danville.
"We've got several guys who played on our (2019) state team at Alleman, and this past spring, both Alleman and Rock Island had good seasons," said Burkhead. "We've got nine guys from Alleman, eight from Rock Island and one (pitcher Tyler Hendley) from Rockridge.
"All of these guys have come together and jelled nicely."
To set up Thursday's 5 p.m. showdown against state host Post 210, Rock Island (23-3) advanced to by rallying from an opening loss at last week's 3rd Division Tournament to reel off five straight wins, topping Moline twice last Sunday at Holmgren Field to repeat as 3rd Division champions.
That was an echo of Post 200's run to the Leo Brunner Invitational championship at the beginning of July, when it lost its first game but won four straight to take the crown. At the Division gathering, Rock Island was able to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Oneida in its opener.
"It's definitely been a lot of fun, going from (Alleman) straight to this," said Burkhead, who tallied a 126-86 record and three regional titles in his seven seasons with the Pioneers, highlighted by the aforementioned IHSA Class 2A state run in '19 that ended with a fourth-place finish.
Burkhead was set to take over Post 200 last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire season. However, this year's group has helped him to more than make up for lost time.
And, if Rock Island advances to Saturday's state championship game, it would assure itself of a berth in next week's Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W. Va., as the top two teams from the four-team state field are guaranteed of advancing.