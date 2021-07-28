Rock Island begins play in state legion tournament

"All of these guys have come together and jelled nicely."

To set up Thursday's 5 p.m. showdown against state host Post 210, Rock Island (23-3) advanced to by rallying from an opening loss at last week's 3rd Division Tournament to reel off five straight wins, topping Moline twice last Sunday at Holmgren Field to repeat as 3rd Division champions.

That was an echo of Post 200's run to the Leo Brunner Invitational championship at the beginning of July, when it lost its first game but won four straight to take the crown. At the Division gathering, Rock Island was able to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Oneida in its opener.

"It's definitely been a lot of fun, going from (Alleman) straight to this," said Burkhead, who tallied a 126-86 record and three regional titles in his seven seasons with the Pioneers, highlighted by the aforementioned IHSA Class 2A state run in '19 that ended with a fourth-place finish.

Burkhead was set to take over Post 200 last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire season. However, this year's group has helped him to more than make up for lost time.