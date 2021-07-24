Rock Island, Moline to face off for American Legion Division Tournament title

Rock Island Post 200 began this weekend's American Legion Division Tournament by getting shut out by Oneida Post 727 on Thursday.

Saturday, with a place in the tournament title game on the line, Rock Island turned the tables on Oneida.

Behind the pitching of Zach Carpita, Post 200 posted a 10-0 win to advance to Sunday's 11 a.m. final against Moline, which beat Oneida earlier Saturday to complete its run through the winners' bracket.

Along with getting the win on the mound, Carpita had a pair of hits including a double and drove in three runs. AJ Freeman and Tyler Hansen each drove in two runs for Rock Island.

The game marked the end of a big day for the Post 200 offense, with Rock Island having beaten Peoria 19-4 earlier in the day to stay alive in the tournament.

Chance Carruthers got the win on the mound, but the story was the Rock Island bats, which tallied 22 hits led by Carpita, who had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in five runs.

Hansen finished a home run short of the cycle and drove in three runs and Noah Schneider added three RBIs for Post 200 as well.

Rock Island started things off with four runs in the first inning and kept the offense going until finishing things off with a 10-run fifth.

