Rock Island Post #200 quartet experienced postseason success at Alleman

Snyder has posted two of his five wins during the playoff run including a four-hit, six-strikeout showing in the state finals. This summer has been a long-awaited follow-up to his state trip with the Pioneers two years ago.

He was one of the staff aces that spring, going 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts. As it turned out, that was his final season of competitive baseball prior to now as his senior prep season of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His plans to play college ball at Black Hawk were sidetracked when he joined the carpenters' union and ended up taking a full-time job with River Valley Construction, where he has been for five weeks now.

"I took a few months off, and Coach Burkhead texted me and asked me if I wanted to get back into it and play Legion ball this summer," said Snyder. "It's been fun to go out and throw and compete like I did two years ago. Being on the baseball field in general is a fun time for me.

"Obviously things didn't fall our way (for Alleman) two years ago, but it was still a good experience. This year definitely makes up for it."

Carpita, Ferrari and Terronez are set to continue their baseball careers in college — attending North Central, Southwestern Illinois and Kaskaskia, respectively — once Post 200's playoff run reaches its conclusion.