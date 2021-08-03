Rock Island Post #200 quartet experienced postseason success at Alleman

For four members of the Rock Island Legion baseball squad, their ongoing postseason run is conjuring memories of a similar experience two years ago.
The quartet of second baseman/pitcher Zach Carpita, catcher Dom Ferrari, pitcher Collin Snyder and outfielder C.J. Terronez enjoyed a lengthy playoff run two years ago as members of the Alleman High School squad, a ride that ended at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.
The current postseason run by the Rock Island Legion Post 200 squad has gone one better, producing not only a second straight 3rd Division Tournament title but Post 200's first state championship in 10 years.
"I definitely feel blessed to be a part of a state team," said Carpita. "Something like this doesn't come around too often, and to be a part of not one, but two teams like this, I feel really lucky.
"This team, it has the same type of feel and energy that we had with our state run in 2019. All in all, it's been fun being around another great group of guys."
Former Alleman and current Post 200 head coach Jerry Burkhead and three of his assistants — Robert Burkhead, Gary Hendren and John Marx — were also a part of the Pioneers' 2019 club that capped a 27-15 season with a fourth-place finish in Peoria.
That year, Carpita batted .310 with seven doubles, three home runs, 42 RBIs and 25 runs, followed by Terronez (.306, 16 RBIs, 13 runs) and Ferrari (.252, 13 doubles, 25 RBIs).
"We've been blessed to have these two runs," said Jerry Burkhead. "All four of those guys were big contributors to our state run in 2019, and now they are again for this team. They're all really fun to coach, and I feel blessed to have them on our team."
All four have helped fuel an ongoing eight-game postseason winning streak that has Rock Island (26-3) at the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W. Va. It opens regional play Wednesday morning at 11:30 against Kentucky state champion Owensboro Post 9.
"I see a lot of similarities (between this team and Alleman's Final Four club)," said Ferrari. "The team we have now, we've come together and are super-close, like brothers. I think that's been the key to winning these games."
Ferrari has had to work his way back from an eye injury suffered in the regular-season finale against East Moline, when a foul tip glanced off his batting helmet and struck just above his eye. He appears to be back in good form, though. He belted three home runs in three Illinois State Tournament games to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors, capped with a two-homer, four-RBI title-game outburst in a 10-0, six-inning win over Barrington.
"I was worried, but I've been extremely fortunate," he said. "The ball grazed my right eyelid. I was out for three or four days, but I could still see out of it. I wasn't 100% for the (3rd Division) final, but each day it's gotten better and better."
Snyder has posted two of his five wins during the playoff run including a four-hit, six-strikeout showing in the state finals. This summer has been a long-awaited follow-up to his state trip with the Pioneers two years ago.
He was one of the staff aces that spring, going 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts. As it turned out, that was his final season of competitive baseball prior to now as his senior prep season of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His plans to play college ball at Black Hawk were sidetracked when he joined the carpenters' union and ended up taking a full-time job with River Valley Construction, where he has been for five weeks now.
"I took a few months off, and Coach Burkhead texted me and asked me if I wanted to get back into it and play Legion ball this summer," said Snyder. "It's been fun to go out and throw and compete like I did two years ago. Being on the baseball field in general is a fun time for me.
"Obviously things didn't fall our way (for Alleman) two years ago, but it was still a good experience. This year definitely makes up for it."
Carpita, Ferrari and Terronez are set to continue their baseball careers in college — attending North Central, Southwestern Illinois and Kaskaskia, respectively — once Post 200's playoff run reaches its conclusion.
For Terronez, that conclusion will come early, as he has to be moved in at the Kaskaskia campus in Centralia by the weekend. He is still grateful for what he got to experience, and will definitely keep posted on his teammates' progress.