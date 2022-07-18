Rock Island rolls in 3rd Division opener

Wanting to avoid a repeat of last season's opening-game 3rd Division Tournament loss, the Rock Island Legion baseball squad left nothing to chance.

In Monday's 3rd Division opener at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Rock Island quickly took control by scoring 10 runs in the top of the third, and never looked back as it rolled to a 14-1, five-inning win over Peoria Post 2.

Now 21-5 after Monday's victory, Post 200 gets today off before returning to Peoria for Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. winners' bracket quarterfinal against East Moline, which rallied for a 6-5 win at Galesburg in Monday's other first-round game.

"Obviously, this time of year is what's important," said Rock Island manager Jake Scudder. "We had 25 regular-season games to help build us for the postseason, and the guys are excited for this opportunity. They're going to be ready to go."

Beginning defense of last summer's Illinois state championship, Post 200 clicked in all facets of its game against Peoria (11-14).

Pitchers Hunter Melody and Brycen McGarry combined on a three-hitter, with Melody (4-0) getting the win with three innings of no-hit baseball. At the plate, Rock Island pounded out 14 hits.

Leading the charge for Post 200 was Julian Harris, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and belted a three-run homer during his club's 10-run third. A.J. Freeman followed with a 2-for-5, three-RBI performance.

"We came out and played well; it was a good day all around for us," said Scudder, who also got two RBIs apiece from Mateo Pena (2-for-3) and Tyler Hansen (2-for-4); it was Hansen's RBI single that scored Freeman with the game's first run.

"Hunter controlled the game from the first pitch, and (offensively) it was definitely not a one-man show today. It was a good time to get things rolling offensively."

After Hansen got Post 200 on the board, Pena followed with a two-run single before Harris's three-run blast put Rock Island up 6-0. Before the third inning was over, Zach DeMarlie and Hansen added RBI singles, with two more runs scoring on an error.

Peoria got on the board with a fourth-inning run, but Rock Island responded with a four-run fifth as Harris, Aidan Brokaw, Freeman and Zach Carpita each notched RBI singles.

"We had opportunities in the first two innings," said Scudder, "but the second time through the lineup, we were good from top to bottom."

East Moline 6, Galesburg 5: Down by four runs going into the bottom of the sixth inning, East Moline erupted for five to take its first lead, then made that lead stand up as it prevailed at Galesburg High School's Jim Sundberg Field.

Galesburg struck early on a first-inning Payton Hankins RBI single, but Post 227 tallied the equalizer in the bottom of the second. It stayed tied until the top of the fifth when a Kannon Kleine RBI double broke the tie; he scored on a Kyle Shaw single to put the hosts up 3-1.

Post 285 then tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to take its biggest lead before East Moline launched its comeback.