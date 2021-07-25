Rock Island wins two over Moline for Legion District title

After dropping its first game of the tournament, Rock Island Post 200 knew that it would have to win five consecutive games to move on to the state level.
Despite the 2-0 loss to Oneida, Rock Island coach Jerry Burkhead was still confident in his team's chances of advancing to the next round.
"You never know what can happen in these games," Burkhead said.
Rock Island won three straight games to reach the final and then knocked off Moline twice on Sunday to claim the American Legion 3rd Division title at Holmgren Field.
Post 200 used a five-run fifth inning to win the first game, 9-4, and then leaned on its solid offense throughout the second game to prevail 8-2.
There were multiple stars in both games for Rock Island.
"I'm so proud of the way that this team fought to get to this point," Burkhead said. "Everyone contributed on our way here and they all stuck together, and that's a testament to their trust in each other and themselves."
Zach Carpita continued his hot play in the tournament with a 7-for-8 performance over both games, which included three RBIs and four runs for Rock Island.
Carpita had an RBI single and scored a run in the top of the fifth to start the Game 1 rally for Rock Island. Julian Harris then stepped up to the plate with a massive two-RBI double to make it 6-4.
After Harris' double, Noah Schneider scored on a throwing error, which was followed immediately by an RBI single from Zach DeMarlie to make it 8-4 and clinch the opener.
"Thursday was a bit of a letdown for us after the loss and knowing that we had to win five in a row to stay alive," Carpita said. "We knew that we could get the job done having beat these teams before and it took confidence at the plate and in the guys around us to get the job done."
Harris was 6-for-8 in the two games, scored three runs and had four RBIs.
After pitching in the opening loss to Oneida, Harris was happy to contribute as he could to the wins and feels good about the team's chances going forward in the tournament.
"When we compete at this high of a level as we have the last three days, no one can touch us," Harris said. "Our goal is to go for the state title and win it all. We have to keep the bats going and stay in the strike zone, but I have a lot of trust in our team to get the job done."
DeMarlie scored a run and had an RBI for Rock Island on 2-of-6 from the plate with two walks, but his biggest contribution for the team was on the mound.
He went 5 1/3 innings for Rock Island in the second game, allowing just one run and two hits. It also happened to be his first pitching appearance of the summer for Post 200.
"The plan was for me to go three or four innings and manage the game," DeMarlie said. "To do what I did feels great and it was good to step up when I needed to for the team."
Just because DeMarlie hasn't been called upon until now to pitch doesn't been that he wasn't ready for the moment.
"He had a heck of a first outing but has been throwing in the bullpen all summer," Burkhead said. "He's a pretty special competitor and knows how to step up in the big moments."
For Post 246, the loss stings.
Still, Moline coach Matt Trouten was pleased with the team's performance in the tournament despite falling just short of a happy ending.
"I'm proud of the way that these guys battled all year, we had a couple tournaments that we could have won but came up just short," Trouten said. "I couldn't be more proud of how these guys competed.
"I have to give credit to Rock Island, they got their bats hot at the right time and can really have some success down at the state level."
Rock Island travels to Danville on Thursday to start the next round of competition. Talk to anyone on Post 200 and they'll tell you the same thing.
"We don't want to feel how we did on Thursday after the Oneida loss," DeMarlie said. "We want to continue to ride this high and keep the momentum going all the way through the state competition."