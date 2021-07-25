Rock Island wins two over Moline for Legion District title

After Harris' double, Noah Schneider scored on a throwing error, which was followed immediately by an RBI single from Zach DeMarlie to make it 8-4 and clinch the opener.

"Thursday was a bit of a letdown for us after the loss and knowing that we had to win five in a row to stay alive," Carpita said. "We knew that we could get the job done having beat these teams before and it took confidence at the plate and in the guys around us to get the job done."

Harris was 6-for-8 in the two games, scored three runs and had four RBIs.

After pitching in the opening loss to Oneida, Harris was happy to contribute as he could to the wins and feels good about the team's chances going forward in the tournament.

"When we compete at this high of a level as we have the last three days, no one can touch us," Harris said. "Our goal is to go for the state title and win it all. We have to keep the bats going and stay in the strike zone, but I have a lot of trust in our team to get the job done."

DeMarlie scored a run and had an RBI for Rock Island on 2-of-6 from the plate with two walks, but his biggest contribution for the team was on the mound.