SELL turns page on tough World Series loss, ready for elimination bracket

After a tough defeat to open the Little League World Series, Southeast Little League is ready to turn the page.

SELL fell 8-7 to Hagerstown, Ind., in its first game in Williamsport, Pa., but there were positives to be had, namely in the way the team battled back from an early 7-1 deficit.

It made manager David McFate's postgame message to the team a simple one as it now prepares to face Bonney Lake, Wash., in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lamade Stadium. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC.

"Hey, not the best start, but all the credit to you guys, you came back, you fought, you didn't give up," McFate said. "The boys took it hard last night ... but now it's back to work. We're 100% focused on playing Washington."

The first two innings couldn't have gone much worse for SELL, falling behind 7-1 thanks to seven hits, two walks and a catcher's interference call. But instead of packing it in, the group of 11- and 12 year-old kids battled back to tie the game in the fourth inning.

"It happens in baseball; it just seemed like nothing was going our way," McFate said. "We couldn't get anything going. Any time we tried, something would go against us, and I'm just kind of looking at the boys and I think we're about on the verge of a collapse and just mail it in, but to their credit, they didn't give up and just kept fighting.

"To be down 7-1, and come back and tie it 7-7, the fact we did that was incredible."

SELL didn't allow a hit over the final four innings, thanks to Greyson Ballinger, who struck out 10 of the first 11 batters he faced in relief. Despite that effort, however, Ballinger was hit with the loss, two walks and an error on a fielder's choice leading to the winning run.

Ballinger also drove in two runs at the plate, and two additional runs scored on an error on a ball hit by Ballinger out to right field.

"He was absolutely special and he's capable of it any time we put him on the mound," McFate said. "I've seen him dominate games like that, but I think he even took it up a few degrees and just absolutely dominated batters."

With Bishop and Ballinger unavailable for Saturday's game, McFate said he's planning to lean on Colin Townsend and Mason McFate on the mound, an opportunity he's excited for Mason to have after the way Thursday's game ended, his error on a tough attempt to turn a sixth inning-ending double play instead leading to the winning run.

"He started reading some social media and it wasn't real positive for him on that play," David McFate said. "First, I told him don't do that, don't read any of that, but you know what? Use it as fuel because you're going to get the ball on the mound on Saturday.

"All those people saying negative things about you, use it as fuel to go out and pitch."

This is a position SELL is used to, facing elimination twice in the regional tournament. Both times, the team responded with wins to advance to Williamsport. This task is more difficult, as SELL now needs to reel off seven consecutive wins if it wants to win the whole tournament.

Any sort of run can't start without getting past Saturday's game.

"It seems like every game's a must-win here, at least we treat it that way," McFate said. "It's still, when we're drawing up the plan, it's one game at a time."