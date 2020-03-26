Shortened season is reality for Heller, Hawkeyes

Text messages, phone calls, whatever it takes.

"Just trying to get a grip on what our next moves will be," Heller said Thursday. "There really isn’t a whole lot we can do right now other than sit here and wait to get some sort of ruling on what’s going to happen."

The NCAA could shed some light on that next week when its council meets to discuss whether spring sports athletes should be given an extra year of eligibility following the cancellation of the season.

With rosters currently limited to 35 players overall, 27 receiving some sort of limited scholarship assistance, and another class of incoming freshmen factoring into the mix beginning this summer, Heller has concerns about how the numbers may all work out.

Heller said he has had informal discussions with Iowa seniors about whether they would be interested in returning next spring, just to get them thinking about what they might choose to do and discussing potential scenarios with their families.

"People sometimes forget that baseball isn’t a full scholarship sport. Our players are paying more to be here than we are paying them in the form of a partial scholarship to be here," Heller said. "…. Right now, we’re not trying to get too far ahead of the cart with no ruling at this point."