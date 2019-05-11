A look at the two Quad-City-born pitchers who are key members of the University of Missouri pitching staff:
TJ Sikkema
High school: Central DeWitt
Height/weight/year: 6-0, 221, junior
Season stats: 6-3, 2 saves; 1.22 ERA; 87 strikeouts, 27 walks in 73.2 innings; opponents’ batting average .180
Repertoire: Two-seam fastball that normally is 90 to 92 mph but can reach 95, change-up, curve ball and slider
Scouting report in his own words: “I’m just a guy who’s going to attack the strike zone. I’ve got a bumpy delivery, and I’m going to be the most competitive guy on the field. I think every team’s scouting report is going to say ‘He competes. No matter what, he’s going to go out there and give his team a chance to win.’"
Ian Bedell
High school: Davenport Central
Height/weight/year: 6-2, 198, sophomore
Season stats: 3-1, 4 saves; 1.62 ERA; 31 strikeouts, 10 walks in 33.1 innings; opponents’ batting average .178
Repertoire: Fastball in the 90 to 93 range, change-up and a spiked curve ball that is similar to a knuckle curve
Scouting report in his own words: "Throws 90 to 93, decent breaking ball, throws strikes and works quickly. … As soon as I get the sign, I’m going. I’m not going to take a deep breath and try to over-think anything. It’s basically just see it and go."