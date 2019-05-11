Both of them started working toward this at an early age.
A very, very early age.
Ian Bedell wasn’t even 3 years old when his father, Daniel, began pitching plastic baseballs to he and his twin brother, Connor. Ian and Connor were playing self-pitch baseball with 8-year-olds when they were 6. They were firing 50-mph fastballs against 10-year-olds when they were 8.
TJ Sikkema followed a similar path. His earliest memories are of hanging out in the dugout of the high school teams his father coached and the slow-pitch softball teams on which Shane Sikkema played almost before he even started school.
"I learned how to do the book when I was 5 or 6 years old," T.J. said.
And although his natural inclination was to do things right-handed, his dad always made sure that he threw the baseball with his left hand.
All those years of preparation and indoctrination are paying off now. Sikkema, a former Central DeWitt High School star, and Ian Bedell, who played baseball at Davenport Central, are now two of the shining lights on one of the best pitching staffs in all of college baseball.
They have helped the University of Missouri stay in the national rankings most of the season and are on the brink of helping the Tigers make the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years.
"It’s gone really well," Sikkema admitted as 22nd-ranked Mizzou prepared for a visit this weekend to No. 2 Vanderbilt. "We didn’t start off quite the way we wanted to, but obviously we’ve gotten better as the season went on and we’re really competing at one of our highest levels all season."
Sikkema, a junior, is the ace of an all left-handed starting rotation for Mizzou. Entering the Vanderbilt series, he was 6-3 with a 1.22 earned-run average. He recently moved into seventh on the school’s career strikeout list, passing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, and he has a shot at recording the lowest ERA of any Missouri pitcher since the introduction of metal bats in 1974.
Bedell, a sophomore right-hander, just emerged as a Missouri mainstay this season. He has worked mainly in relief but is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA and four saves. He recently went five full weeks without allowing a run out of the bullpen.
The Tigers were 33-16-1 entering the weekend after taking two out of three games in a road series at nationally ranked Tennessee. Sikkema was the winning pitcher in one of those victories, Bedell in the other.
The duo continued their impressive run Saturday in a 5-2 upset of Vanderbilt. Sikkema pitched the first six innings for the win and Bedell finished up with three scoreless innings of relief.
‘True warrior’
Just three years removed from Central DeWitt, Sikkema has etched his name into the record books in several places at a college that has produced such pitchers as Scherzer, Minnesota Twins starter Kyle Gibson, former Kansas City reliever Aaron Crow and others.
He got an early start on his college career. During the summer of 2016, he pitched for DeWitt only on weekends while attending classes and working out at Missouri from Monday through Thursday.
As a freshman with the Tigers in the spring of 2017, he equaled a school record by going 8-2 and recording a 0.88 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), the ninth best mark in the country. He made the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team and a few All-American teams.
He became part of the Tigers’ weekend starting rotation last season and worked 70-plus innings for the second year in a row, although his ERA dipped to 3.34.
This season he has taken another step up.
He said his basic mentality has remained unchanged since high school.
"I’m still going to beat everyone who steps into the batter’s box, no matter who they are or what’s on their chest," Sikkema said. "I’m still going to go out there and be as competitive as anybody out there. I have that passion that’s been instilled in me since day one. That hasn’t really changed.
“But the mindset of how I pitch has changed a little bit. I’ve learned a lot about how to pitch different guys. I’ve learned how to use three, four different pitches, how to read different swings, how to understand what I want to do to get a ground ball double play, what pitch I want to use to do that. I’ve definitely matured on the mental side."
He also is throwing a little harder than he did in high school, adding a couple of miles per hour to his fastball and occasionally getting it up to 94 or 95 mph.
But what first-year Missouri pitching coach Fred Corral loves most about his ace is his bulldog approach.
"He’s a true warrior," Corral said. "Some guys have to be archers. Some guys have to man the catapults. TJ is one of those first-in guys …
"Anybody can get into a fight," Corral added. "It’s the ones who can finish fights that you want. He’s one of those."
Corral and Missouri head coach Steve Bieser are not afraid to use Sikkema in almost any situation. He frequently is used in relief between starts. Last weekend at Tennessee, he threw 2.2 scoreless innings as a starter on Saturday, gave way to Bedell following a two-hour rain delay, then came back to work 2.1 hitless innings on Sunday.
Corral said all he’s really done with Sikkema this season is get out of the veteran’s way.
"One thing I’ve learned is maybe coaching (a pitcher) up is shutting up," he said. "I let TJ do what he’s very familiar with. His stuff plays bigger than what it is. And it’s pretty good. But it plays bigger because of the confidence that he has, the trust and the knowing of his strengths."
A lot to learn
Bedell also got an early start on his college career. In fact, he ended up skipping his senior year at Davenport Central.
He was first recruited by Mizzou when he went to a 2015 Future Games camp in Indianapolis that was attended by 100 Division I scouts. The camp was intended for high school sophomores, but in keeping with everything else Bedell has done, he went there as a freshman.
He ended up committing to Missouri, then coached by Tim Jamieson, in the middle of his sophomore year.
"I probably committed too early but I absolutely love being here so I don’t regret it in any way," Bedell said. "Looking back, though, it was 2½ years before I showed up on a college campus."
About a year later, Missouri’s coaches approached him with the idea of reclassifying, graduating from high school early and enrolling in college ahead of schedule. Bedell dismissed the idea at first, then thought about it and realized it might have merit.
He graduated in 3½ years, with twin brother Connor staying behind to play one more season for Davenport Central. Connor is now a freshman at the University of Iowa. He opted not to continue his baseball career after undergoing three arm surgeries.
Ian was in for an eye-opening experience when he joined the Missouri team last spring.
"Coming in as a freshman, you think you know a lot of things, but in reality you have no idea what you’re doing yet," he said, noting that he encountered "a huge learning curve.
"It’s not just ‘Here’s a ball. Go throw it over this 17-inch plate.’ There’s a lot more stats, there’s a lot more scouting. Everything that you do is on tape so if you have a three-second hold, every team is going to know that you have a three-second hold and they’re going to expose you in the running game. If they know you don’t have a change-up, they’re going to be sitting fastball. If you have a really good curve ball that you always throw in a 1-2 count, they’re going to know that.
"Just having to develop as a pitcher and not just one who can throw a ball past someone is what’s really been the biggest thing for me."
He appeared in seven games as a freshman last spring, working 11.2 innings with a 6.17 ERA.
The development of a breaking pitch has been the key to his success in his second college season. He started out trying to throw a slider, but it morphed into a spiked curve ball that is similar to a knuckle curve. His fastball hasn’t changed much since high school. He still throws consistently in the low 90s.
"His breaking ball has made some improvement, but the thing that is essential is that he worked on it," Corral said. "That’s the biggest key. Ian Bedell has always had a great arm."
Bedell generally works very fast and seldom walks anyone.
"The philosophy that my dad told me from when I was 8 years old was ‘See how far they can hit it,’" he said. "If you asked TJ’s dad, he’ll say the same thing. ‘If you get behind in the count, throw it right down the middle and see how far they can hit it.’ Most of the time it’s going to be an out."
Using that philosophy, Bedell was able to put together 18 consecutive scoreless innings from late March into early May.
"I was like in auto pilot mode," he said. "It didn’t feel like anything was fazing me."
That changed last weekend in the series at Tennessee. After issuing only four walks all season, he gave out six free passes in two days and was touched for a few runs, nearly doubling an ERA that had been below 1.00.
"It wasn’t a very good series for me, but it actually taught me a lot," Bedell said.
Bright future
Both Sikkema and Bedell are looking forward to what appears a likely berth in the NCAA tournament, which would be Missouri’s first since 2012.
After this weekend’s series at Vanderbilt, the Tigers have a home series against Florida, the fifth-place team in the SEC East and then the conference tournament.
They feel the SEC has prepared them well for an NCAA run. Nine of the 14 teams in the league have been ranked in the top 25 most of the season with four of them ranked in the top seven this week.
"There’s not a weekend where you can take off," Sikkema said. "I think that makes it a lot different from other conferences. You’re playing guys who are going in the top five rounds in the draft, and there’s two or three of them on every team. There’s not a day where you can sit back and relax and say ‘OK, we’ve got this one.’"
There could be even brighter things for both players beyond this season. The four pitchers who have started a majority of Missouri’s games this season are all juniors and seniors, which means Bedell could very well move into a starting spot next season.
“His role’s going to expand, ‘’ Corral predicted.
And Sikkema very possibly will be taking his talents to a higher level. He is eligible for major league baseball’s June draft and is almost certain to be selected.
It remains to be seen whether he will sign or return to Missouri for one more season.
"It’s going to matter how high I get drafted, and it’s going to matter who drafts me and what I get for a bonus," he said. "All of that enters into it. How I feel the situation at Missouri is going to be. There are so many things that will go into it. It will be an interesting decision."