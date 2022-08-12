Southeast Little League headed to Williamsport after regional win

After Jeremiah Grise caught the final out, the celebration ensued.

For the first time since 1975, Davenport's Southeast Little League All-Stars are headed to the Little League World Series.

SELL beat Webb City, Mo. 4-3 in seven innings, avenging its only loss of the regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind.

SELL advances to Williamsport, Pa., where it will face Hagerstown, Ind., the winner of the Great Lakes Regional, at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Jameson Andresen worked a two-out, bases-loaded walk to score Ted Swanson for the go-ahead run, then Colin Townsend struck out two and induced the pop-up to win the game for SELL.

SELL looked poised to win in six innings, thanks to Greyson Ballinger's starting efforts, holding Webb City to no hits through five innings. SELL was two outs away from advancing and held a 3-1 lead before Webb City rallied back.

Laken Johnson worked a one-out walk, followed by another walk to Jaxon Kent to put runners on first and second.

A ground ball from Slade Stiffler bounced off the leg of pitcher Mitchell Kelly and into left field for Webb City's first hit, cutting the lead to 3-2. Bryce Stevens then hit a ball into shallow center field to tie the game, and was awarded second base on an obstruction call — negating Stiffler being thrown out at third.— to put runners on second and third with one out.

Townsend came in for relief and he struck out Brody Jackson and Kamden Newberry to send the game to extra innings, two of the four strikeouts he had in the final 1⅔ innings.

For as strong as Ballinger was in the game, it took him an inning to settle in, and Webb City took advantage.

Brayton Robinson led off the bottom of the frame with a 6-pitch walk, then Johnson was awarded first base on a one-out catcher's interference. Kent was walked to load the bases, then Andrew Baird was walked to score the first run of the game.

But Ballinger recovered to turn a double play on a ground ball from Bryce Stevens, who was ruled out on a runner's interference call on Baird, whose hand hit an attempted throw from Mason McFate to first base in an attempt to turn the double play.

After throwing 33 pitches in the first inning, Ballinger was efficient the rest of the game, finishing with eight strikeouts and four walks with no hits in five innings before reaching the 85-pitch limit.

With Ballinger cruising on the mound, SELL's offense went to work in the fourth inning.

Mason McFate hit a one-out triple to right field in the top of the frame. McFate then scored on a fly ball to center that was dropped by Bratie Holland, allowing Kelly to reach second base. Kelly stole third base and scored on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Kyler Collins to give SELL a 2-1 lead. Though a walk to Owen Everhart ended Webb City starting pitcher Paxten Parish's day at 47 pitches, SELL couldn't push any more runs across in the inning.

SELL added a run in the fifth. Swanson hit a one-out single, followed by a walk to McFate and Ballinger being hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Webb City subbed in Kent to pitch, who, after getting one out, threw a wild pitch to Owen Everhart, allowing Swanson to score and up SELL's lead to 3-1.

After Webb City tied it, Swanson again led the charge in the seventh inning with a base hit to left field. Kelly then worked a one-out walk to put runners on first and second, followed by another walk to Blake Bishop on eight pitches to load the bases. Kent struck out Everhart, but Andresen worked a full count walk to give SELL the lead.

Now, SELL is headed to Williamsport, Pa. for the first time since 1975, the first Davenport team to reach the LLWS since Davenport Northwestern made it in 2005.