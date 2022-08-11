Southeast Little League moves to region final

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A strong start by Blake Bishop and timely hitting Thursday gave the Davenport Southeast Little League a chance to play for a spot in the Little League World Series.

Bishop struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits over 4.2 innings to lead his team to a 3-2 victory over Fargo, N.D., in a Midwest Region elimination game.

With the win, Southeast plays Webb City, Mo., in a winner-take-all region championship game Friday with the winner advancing to Williamsport, Pa., and the Little League World Series which gets underway next Wednesday.

Webb City reached Friday's noon title game with a 3-1 win over Southeast on Wednesday, the only blemish on either team's Midwest Region record heading into the championship.

To earn that spot, Southeast quieted the bats of a Fargo team that had ranked among the top offensive teams in the eight-team regional field.

Bishop combined with Colin Townsend and Mitchell Kelly on a six-hit victory.

Fargo collected half of its hits and scored both runs in the final inning. It stranded the tying run on base in the sixth after Kelly entered the game and collected the 12th strikeout of the game for Southeast.

He retired Ben Suda on a game-ending 1-2 pitch, allowing a run Southeast collected in the top half of the sixth inning to be the game winner.

Southeast opened a 2-0 lead in the second inning before loading the bases off of Fargo starting pitcher Henry Schrum to open the sixth inning.

Luke Vincent drew a pinch-hit walk to open the sixth, advancing as back-to-back singles by Townsend and Ted Swanson filled the bases.

Mason McFate followed with a grounder to shortstop, allowing Vincent to score as McFate reached on a fielder's choice.

The run proved necessary after Schrum and Eli Schneider opened the bottom half of the sixth with consecutive doubles to the fence in right center, breaking up the shutout.

Townsend recorded a strikeout before Schneider cut the Southeast lead to 3-2, scoring on a groundout by Cormac Nagle.

Jayden Larson followed with a base hit for Fargo before Kelly took over on the mound and recorded the final out.

Southeast played with a lead throughout much of the game after turning back a threat by Fargo in the opening inning.

Right fielder Quentin Kettmann threw out Ty Thingvold at second for the second out of the inning as Thingvold attempted to take an extra base on a single.

That left the bases empty for Schrum, who entered the game with a tournament-high 14 RBIs. Schrum beat out an infield single that Schneider followed with a walk before Bishop ended the inning with his second strikeout of the game.

Southeast took a lead it would not relinquish with a pair of two-out singles in the top of the second inning.

McFate opened the inning with a single to center and advanced on a passed ball before scoring when Owen Everhart sliced a single through the left side of the infield.

Everhart took second on a throw home on the play, then gave Southeast a 2-0 lead when he scored on a single to right-center by Kelly.