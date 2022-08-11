 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LITTLE LEAGUE

Southeast Little League moves to regional championship

080222-qc-spt-littleleague004.JPG

Mitchell Kelly drove in a run and struck out the final hitter Thursday to help the Davenport Southeast Little League team win an elimination game against Fargo, N.D., at the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind.

 BOBBY METCALF

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast Little League team is one victory from the World Series.

Comprised of players from southeast Davenport, Bettendorf and LeClaire, Southeast beat Fargo, N.D., 3-2 in an elimination game Thursday morning at the Midwest Regional.

SELL, which has won 16 of its last 17 games, faces Webb City, Mo., in the championship game at noon Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The game will be a rematch of Wednesday's contest that Webb City won 3-1.

Powered by 10 strikeouts and 4 2/3 shutout innings on the mound from Blake Bishop, SELL staved off North Dakota. Bishop has struck out 20 hitters in his two starts in the regional tournament.

Mitchell Kelly and Owen Everhart each drove in a run in the second inning as SELL built a 2-0 cushion.

People are also reading…

It stayed that way until the sixth inning when SELL loaded the bases with no outs. Mason McFate reached on a fielder's choice to score Luke Vincent.

That insurance run proved to be pivotal.

Fargo responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning after back-to-back doubles from Henry Schrum and Eli Schneider and a RBI ground out from Cormac Nagle. Fargo had the tying run at second base with two outs, but Kelly relieved Colin Townsend and recorded a strikeout to secure the win.

SELL, which finished with five hits in the game, will look for the program's second trip to the Little League World Series. The 12U All-Star team made it in 1975 and took third place.

