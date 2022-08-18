Southeast Little League rallies back, but falls in first round of Little League World Series

Southeast Little League showed its fortitude Thursday afternoon, rallying back from a six-run deficit.

But it wasn't quite enough as the team representing the Midwest Region fell 8-7 to Hagerstown, Ind., the Great Lakes champion, in the first round of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.

The final run scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. Shortstop Mason McFate's throw to first base to turn an inning-ending double play sailed high and Preston Allred scored to send Hagerstown to the next round of the championship bracket.

SELL will face the Northwest champion from Bonney Lake, Wash., in an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Greyson Ballinger led the six-run comeback, striking out 10 batters in 4 1/3 innings of relief. But one-out walks to Carter Sullivan and Jaykob Troutwine set up Hall's ground ball to short, scoring Allred, who was running for Sullivan.

Southeast jumped out to a lead in the first inning. Ted Swanson hit a one-out double to center field, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. That set up Ballinger, who hit a 2-2 pitch to right field for an RBI single to put SELL up 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as the first six batters for Hagerstown all reached base against starter Blake Bishop.

After a leadoff single from Troutwine, Hall hit an RBI double to tie the game. After Graham Vinson reached on a fielder's choice for the first out, Nolan Cheeseman worked a walk, then Hayden Moore reached on a catcher's interference on Ted Swanson to load the bases with one out.

Heath Johnson was walked to give Hagerstown the lead, then Clark Thornburg hit a line drive single to right field to drive in two runs, putting Hagerstown up 4-1.

Bishop got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts but ran into more trouble in the second inning.

Hall hit a one-out single, then scored on a double from Vinson. Cheeseman followed that up with a single, then Moore drove in another run on a single to put Hagerstown up 6-1. That ended Bishop's day as Ballinger came into pitch.

Ballinger struck out Johnson and ended the inning with a strikeout of Thornburg, though the final Hagerstown run came in to score on a wild pitch.

Southeast started mounting a rally in the third inning.

Jeremiah Grise led off the inning with a walk, then Swanson worked a one-out walk to put runners on first and second. A single from McFate loaded the bases for Ballinger, whose single got past Allred in right field to score three runs, cutting the lead to 7-4.

Ballinger then scored on an error from shortstop J. Hale on a ground ball from Mitchell Kelly to make the score 7-5 after three innings.

After three strikeouts from Ballinger in the bottom of the third, SELL went to work in the top of the fourth. With Johnson pitching for Hagerstown in relief of Hall, Riley Ehlinger led off the frame with a pinch-hit walk. Then pinch-hitter Luke Vincent attempted to lay down a sacrifice bunt but reached base on an error by Johnson, allowing runners to advance to second and third.

Swanson cut the lead to 7-6 with an RBI single on a bang-bang play at first base that was upheld on video review.

McFate tied the game in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly, scoring Vincent on a play at the plate that was once again upheld on video review.

SELL had a chance to take the lead in the top of the sixth, putting two runners on, but Ballinger lined out to Johnson on the mound to end the inning.