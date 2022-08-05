 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LITTLE LEAGUE

Southeast Little League scores six in fifth to advance in regional play

  • 0

It took until the fifth inning for Southeast Little League's bats to come alive, but once they did, there wasn't much stopping them.

The Little League team that serves southeast Davenport and all of Bettendorf and LeClaire sent 11 to the plate and scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 10-3 win over Pittsburg, Kan. in the first game of the Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Ind.

SELL advances to Sunday's noon game against the winner of Kearney, Neb., and Kenosha, Wis., played later Friday.

Trailing 3-2 to start the fifth inning, Riley Ehlinger and Luke Vincent led off the frame with walks, and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Colin Townsend. That set up Quentin Kettman, who took a 1-0 pitch into left field for a two-run double, giving SELL a 4-3 lead.

One pitch later, Ted Swanson followed that up with an RBI double of his own to extend SELL's lead to 5-3 and chase Kansas starter Landen Proffitt from the game.

Brayden Wilson didn't fare much better in relief. 

After another walk to Greyson Ballinger, Mason McFate turned on a 2-2 pitch for a two-run double of his own to put SELL up 7-3. McFate then scored on a two-out ground-rule double from Owen Everhart to cap the inning's scoring.

Swanson added a two-run double in the sixth inning to cap the scoring for SELL. Swanson finished with four RBIs on the day.

After giving up two runs in the first inning, McFate led off the second inning with a double, and reached third on an error. He came around to score on an RBI single from Jeremiah Grise.

In the third inning, Kettman reached second base on an error, then stole third base, setting up an RBI fielder's choice by Swanson to tie the game.

Kansas added a run in the bottom of the inning to retake a 3-2 lead.

Kansas looked poised to add more to its lead in the fourth inning with runners on first and second and no outs. Though Kansas ended up loading the bases with two outs, McFate worked out of the jam, striking out Hudson Heardt to keep the score at 3-2. McFate finished with six strikeouts in five innings of work.

Ted Swanson

Swanson
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

