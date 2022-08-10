Southeast Little League suffers first loss, heads to elimination game.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Three was the unlucky number for Davenport's Southeast Little League squad Wednesday.

Webb City scored three runs on three hits in the third inning, the big knock a two-run triple from Bratie Holland to beat SELL 3-1 in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

The loss sends the team that serves southeast Davenport and all of Bettendorf and LeClaire into an elimination game against Fargo, N.D. at 10 a.m. Thursday. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The winner of that game plays the team from Webb City, Mo. Friday for a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

With SELL leading 1-0 in the third inning, Slade Stiffler hit a one-out single, followed by a single from Brayton Robinson, both runners advancing on an error.

That set up Holland's two-run triple off the right field fence, and Holland then scored on a groundout to up Webb City's lead to 3-1.

Those were the only three hits allowed by SELL pitcher Mason McFate, who struck out six in five innings.

The game started with a bang for SELL as Colin Townsend hit the first pitch of the game off the wall in left field for a double, then scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from Ted Swanson, It was Swanson's sixth RBI of the tournament.

Though SELL finished with five hits, it couldn't get any more runs against Webb City pitcher Brock Hulstine, who struck out five.

SELL's best chance came in the fifth inning.

Blake Bishop led off the frame with a single, followed up by a one-out single from Townsend. But Bishop was thrown out trying to advance to third base on a fly out to right field to end the inning on a double play.

Bishop was initially ruled safe but the call was overturned on video review.