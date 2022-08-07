Southeast Little League wins regional quarter on Bishop's walk-off sacrifice

Blake Bishop was Sunday's hero, in more ways than one.

Bishop struck out eight batters in a scoreless relief effort and drove in two runs, including his sacrifice fly that scored Quentin Kettman for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Southeast Little League All-Stars beat Kenosha, Wisc. 3-2 in the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind.

SELL, which serves southeast Davenport and all of Bettendorf and LeClaire, advances to the regional semifinals against Webb City, Mo., at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is two wins away from a date in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Like in Friday's opening win over Pittsburg, Kan., SELL's bats were quiet against Wisconsin starter Tytus Nichter, held to just one hit and trailing 2-1 through four innings.

But against Wisconsin's relief pitching, SELL struck once again.

Colin Townsend led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a ground-rule double on the second pitch from reliever Nick Falk.

Ted Swanson followed that up with a one-out RBI single to tie the game, his fifth of the tournament. SELL had two baserunners in the sixth inning but couldn't get the key hit to end the game in regulation.

Kettman led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, chasing Falk for Parker Jesserig. Swanson then worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Mason McFate followed that up with a one-out single to load the bases, setting up Bishop's walk-off sacrifice fly to right field.

SELL scored its first run in the first inning as Bishop worked a two-out bases loaded walk but SELL couldn't add to the lead early against Nichter.

Nichter led off the third inning with a triple, then Ben Smet-Cooper and Nick Falk worked a pair of walks to load the bases with no outs.

Chase Meier followed that up by drawing another walk to tie the game.

Wisconsin added a run on a ground ball from Brian Portilia to second base. A throw home on the fielder's choice bounced short of the plate, allowing the run to score and keep the bases loaded.

But Greyson Ballinger kept the inning from getting away from SELL, responding with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to end the inning. Ballinger finished with six strikeouts in three innings before yielding the ball to Bishop, who allowed three hits over the final four innings to pick up the win.

Nichter allowed just one hit and struck out eight, including one to end the fourth inning, his last, and keep the score at 2-1, setting up the SELL comeback.