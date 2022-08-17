Southeast Little League's pitching depth a boon heading into World Series

Gavin Weir was the talk of the Little League World Series last year.

The South Dakota pitcher threw four no-hitters between the regional tournament and the tournament in Williamsport, Pa., but with all the talk surrounding Weir, it didn't lead to a championship for his team.

Thanks to pitch count rules that requires a pitcher to have four days rest if they throw 66 or more pitches, Weir couldn't pitch in the semifinals or the consolation game, both losses for South Dakota.

While Davenport's Southeast Little League may not have a pitcher like Weir heading into Thursday's 2 p.m. opener against Hagerstown, Ind., it feels better situated to make a run thanks to a deep pitching staff that impressed at last week's regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind.

"I think it gives us a huge advantage," manager David McFate said. "Some teams, when they don’t have the pitching depth we have, they’re really worried when a pitcher gets to that 50 mark or that 65 mark. We have that advantage where one of those guys are throwing and throwing well, we’re just going to let them go.

"We’ll take them up to 85 (the limit in Little League) because we know we can put someone else on the mound the next day to go win a game."

While McFate said that everyone on the team can pitch, Southeast was led in the regional by five players — Blake Bishop, Greyson Ballinger, Mason McFate, Colin Townsend and Mitchell Kelly.

All have had their moments in leading Southeast through the regional tournament. Bishop had 20 strikeouts, Ballinger threw a no-hitter through five innings of the final, McFate had two quality starts, and Kelly and Townsend closed out the last two wins.

"We’re really deep in pitching so everyone on our team is good at pitching," Bishop said, "and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that any of them can’t shut it down."

All five of those pitchers have similar strengths — they all throw hard and have a quality offspeed pitch — and each does just enough differently to give batters different looks.

To have so many pitchers capable of getting the job done helps everyone's confidence whenever they take the mound.

"That definitely helps us because we won’t have as much pressure," Townsend said. "If we’re doing good, we won’t have as much pressure to be like, I need to do this better and do this and focus on all these things, we know we have another pitcher behind us who can come in and do better than us and help our team out."

Southeast's pitching prowess can be attributed to the work done with former minor league pitcher Boone Whiting.

Drafted in the 18th round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010, Whiting played seven seasons in the minors, including parts of two seasons with the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"Many of our players have been working with him for over a year and he always corrects us, teaches us how to throw harder, have a better offspeed, get our pitching done," Mason McFate said. "He’s really helped develop us."

While he's helped develop the team's pitching, he's also helped David McFate become a better manager in his time with Southeast.

"I give him all the credit in the world. When our boys first started going to him two years ago, you get the impression of how much he loves pitching and how much he loves teaching pitching," David McFate said. "What I loved about it is he was teaching them high-level, technical mechanics, where even at first, I was like, these kids are 11, 12 years old, probably 10 at the time, this might be over their head but what he was awesome about was he was consistent, he just kept teaching the same thing over and over.

"As I was learning, I could be like, hey, maybe you’re not bringing that glove hand in hard to where it’s been a good learning process and environment for all of us."

Southeast will no doubt face some prolific hitters in Williamsport, but they've already shown they can keep some batters quiet. North Dakota hitter Henry Schrum entered last week's elimination game 7-of-11 with 13 RBIs. Schrum had two hits in the game, but only one against Bishop, and no RBIs.

That was a big confidence boost, but was also a testament to the scouting and pitch-calling ability of assistant coach Jake Everhart.

"There’s a game plan on each one of these batters and (Everhart's) excellent at that and he knows how to attack them and he also knows where not to miss on these guys," David McFate said. "It’s all preparation but once that preparation is done, we need the guys to go out and execute the game plan.

"I tip my cap to him every day because he does an excellent job of creating a game plan, communicating that to our players and then our players go out and execute it."

And the final piece to the puzzle is the team's quality backstop in catcher Ted Swanson. He showed plenty of ability in the regional tournament, leading the team with seven hits and six RBIs, but has also played quality defense behind the plate, throwing out runners and blocking pitches in the dirt.

"Ted’s an absolute stud, he’s a wall back there," Mason McFate said. "Not much gets past him. I have 100% confidence that if I spike one, he’s going to drop down and block it."