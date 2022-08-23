Southeast Little League's World Series run ends with loss to Texas

Southeast Little League ran into a potent pitching staff Tuesday night.

After scoring 23 runs in three games at the Little League World Series, Southeast was held to just two hits, falling 4-0 to Pearland, Texas at Lamade Stadium, ending SELL's tournament run in Williamsport, Pa.

Southeast accomplished a lot in its first trip to the tournament since 1975, winning two games, the first time a Quad-City team won at least one game at Williamsport since the 2000 East team that finished tied for third.

Greyson Ballinger was strong on the mound for Southeast, pitching a complete game, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. He finishes the tournament with 17 strikeouts.

Kaiden Shelton provided all the offense needed for Texas, launching a two-out home run deep over the left field fence for a home run in the third inning to put Texas up 1-0.

Shelton's home run could have been worse, if not for a great defensive play from Southeast moments earlier.

Jacolby Mayberry led off the third inning with a single, but was doubled off at first base after a deep fly ball to right field was caught by Quinn Kettmann, who fired a strike to Jameson Andresen for the double play.

The fourth inning featured some tough plays for Southeast, leading to two more Texas runs. A ground ball to Colin Townsend at second base took a bad hop to get away from Townsend for an error, allowing Landon Karel to reach base.

Manny Castillo followed that up with a fly ball into shallow right field that landed in between fielders for a hit, and put runners on second and third.

A dropped third strike to Cooper Arbaugh got away from Ted Swanson at home, allowing Karel to score on a play at the plate.

Ethan Richardson hit the first pitch of the next at bat on the ground into left field to put Texas up 3-0.

But Ballinger buckled down, striking out Cohen Hartman and getting Jacob Zurek to ground out to second base to end the inning.

Castillo led off the sixth inning with a triple. Ballinger responded with a pair of strikeouts, but a wild pitch allowed Castillo to score to put Texas up 4-0.

That was more than enough for a Texas team that used three pitchers heading into Wednesday's game against Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Zurek allowed one hit and struck out two in three innings, Shelton allowed no hits and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, while Corey Kahn struck out four and allowed just one hit, a leadoff double from Colin Townsend in the sixth inning, in 1 2/3 innings.

Southeast dodged trouble early.

Mason McFate fielded a ground ball and threw to Jameson Andresen at first. The first base umpire initially ruled A. Cummings safe at first, ruling Andresen's foot came off the bag, which allowed a run to score.

The call was overturned on video review, keeping the game scoreless.

SELL's best offensive chance came in the second inning. Ballinger had the first hit for Southeast, a shallow bloop out to left field to lead off the frame. Blake Bishop followed that up with a two-out walk, but Southeast couldn't push any runs across.