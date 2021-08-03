Southeast set to chase Little League's top prize

The 12U team dominated its foes in District 2, outscoring opponents 89-6 to win all five games it played in the district tournament.

And once reaching the state tournament, the Southeast All-Stars were tested, finishing 5-1 on its way to qualifying for the seven-team Midwest Regional. To advance, they experienced a walk-off win and extra-innings success to claim their title.

“We had to earn it. We won a lot of close games at state,’’ said Sean Hendricks, a pitcher and first baseman. “I think that is making us a better team. We had to make plays, get hits and make outs. That will help us now because we know what it takes to win close games.’’

Hendricks drove home two runs with a 10th-inning double in a state championship game which saw Nick Schaich collect three hits and Bitterman homer.

Two of the seven teams in the Midwest Regional will advance to the Little League World Series, a change made to this year’s tournament which will limit competition to teams from the United States because of COVID-19 concerns.

In addition to the teams from Davenport and Sioux Falls, the field for the regional includes state champion qualifiers from Pittsburg, Kansas; Circle Pines, Minn.; Columbia, Mo.; Hastings, Neb. and Fargo, N.D.