Southeast stays alive in Little League World Series with win over Washington

Fittingly, Mason McFate made the final out of the game.

After an error in the first game of the Little League World Series Thursday sent Southeast Little League to the elimination bracket, McFate enjoyed a strong start on the mound Saturday and tagged Ezra Seitz out to end the game and give SELL a 6-3 win over Bonney Lake, Wash.

"I was proud of him. The way he pitched, forgot about the (opening) Great Lakes game and came out and pitched well," manager David McFate said. "He had a little extra fire, I think, and came out and was pitching well, and that's what I expected out of him.

"It's amazing what a 12-year-old, I mean, all these kids are resilient, they seem to have a short memory; it's us coaches that have the long memory."

Southeast stays alive in the tournament and advances to play the team from the Mountain Region, Santa Clara, Utah, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

"I can't tell you how good it feels to get a win on that field," David McFate said. "It's so hard to get here, and then, to get a win, it just feels awesome."

McFate's tagout of Seitz came on a wild play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Washington had runners on first and second with two outs. A pitch in the dirt from Colin Townsend was corralled quickly behind the plate by catcher Ted Swanson, catching the runners between bases.

That set off a 2-5-6-1-5-6 putout to end the game.

"We'll take it, we'll take outs any way we can get them," David McFate said. "Teddy's such an experienced catcher that he kind of surveyed it and then knew exactly when and where to throw it. That's what he does."

On the mound, McFate pitched three strong innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four.

The Southeast offense didn’t take long to settle in Saturday and take advantage of some shaky Washington defense. Ted Swanson hit a one-out double to right field, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

That set up Greyson Ballinger, who drove Swanson in with a two-out single to left field. After Jameson Andresen was ruled safe at first on replay review, a dropped third strike to Owen Everhart turned into another run for SELL as an error on the throw to first from catcher Jace Abe allowed Ballinger to score and put Andresen at third and Everhart on second.

A passed ball on a pitch from Major Rodarte scored Andresen to put Southeast up 3-0.

After leaving the bases loaded in the third inning, Southeast added another run in the fourth. Swanson worked a two-out walk, took second and third on wild pitches, and scored when a throw from the catcher on the second wild pitch sailed into the outfield.

That run proved large as McFate, who limited Washington to two hits in his first three innings, ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing three straight singles to lead off the inning to load the bases. McFate then walked Workman to bring in a run, ending his day.

But Colin Townsend picked up from the tone McFate set early in the game, quickly ending the threat, getting three outs on just four pitches. Townsend struck out Chase Sehlin, then the Southeast defense finished the job with Ballinger catching a fly ball from Luke Plyler and then making a heads-up throw to Jeremiah Grise to get Brody Santman out at second for an inning-ending double play.

"All the credit to the boys," David McFate said. "They kept battling and winning innings."

Southeast added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Everhart hit a two-out double, then scored on an infield single from Grise. A single from Blake Bishop and a walk to Quinn Kettmann loaded the bases, then Grise scored on a wild pitch from Parker Workman.

"You can never get enough runs, I feel like, in this tournament," David McFate said. "All these teams are so good and the margin between the teams is so small."

But Washington wouldn’t go away, scratching across a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Seibert led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out RBI single by Rudolph.

Townsend then walked Liam Ferguson to put runners on first and second, setting up Santman for an RBI single to right field to draw Washington to 6-3. Workman then reached on an error to load the bases for Rodarte.

But Townsend buckled down, striking out Rodarte to get out of the inning without any further damage.

"If there's one kid on our team that you want, under pressure, it's Colin Townsend because I can't tell you how many times over the years that we've put him in tough spots and the kid just keeps delivering," David McFate said.

Now Southeast turns its attention to Sunday morning. With four of its pitchers unavailable due to pitch counts, McFate said the pitching staff will be by committee, but will definitely feature Mitchell Kelly and Grise.

"It's kind of, enjoy this," David McFate said, "but now it's back to work."