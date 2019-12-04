Task force to fight proposed minor-league changes

The current list of 42 teams is considered fluid as negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement — the working contract between the Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball — begin in earnest.

The current contract between the governing bodies of the two organizations expires after the 2020 season, and no changes would occur until after that date.

River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly issued a statement Wednesday saying that Quad-Cities team is supporting the task force’s objectives.

"With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country," Kubly said. "We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us."

Documents obtained by the Quad-City Times outline what potential changes would look like if implemented.

A proposal from the office of the commissioner dated Aug. 14 details how a 120-team alignment would operate covering the 2021-25 seasons.

Major League Baseball would assign affiliations to Minor League Baseball organizations that would remain in effect for the duration of the agreement, with no changes during the term of the agreement without the consent of both Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.