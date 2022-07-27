 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGION BASEBALL

Thatcher's shutout opens Moline Legion's state run

  • 0
American Legion Baseball logo.jpg

Lockdown pitching, solid defense and timely hitting helped the Moline Legion baseball team advance to this week's Illinois state tournament.

Taking on Alton in Wednesday's state opener, that formula continued to work for Post 246.

Braden Thatcher went the distance for Moline, tossing a two-hit shutout with one walk and six strikeouts as Post 246's hitters took control in the middle innings en route to a 7-0 victory over Post 126 at the Central High School diamond in Breese.

Coming off 6⅓ innings of long relief in Moline's 9-6 win over Rock Island at the 3rd Division tourney in Peoria, Thatcher relied mainly on his fastball and stout defensive support in his complete-game win.

"Really today, it was mainly fastballs, because I couldn't figure out my curve; I was struggling with it," he said. "I was just trying to pitch to contact. When they did make solid contact, they hit it right to (center fielder Hunter Woods). It was big having him out there.

People are also reading…

"It's nice when our defense makes plays so I don't have to worry about striking everyone out."

Thatcher took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning before Post 126's Hayden Garner rapped a one-out single. Teammate Tyler Robinson then singled with two outs.

However, Thatcher kept Alton off the scoreboard as he ended the game by retiring seven batters in a row and sent Moline (25-10) into Thursday's 5 p.m. winners' bracket quarterfinal against Danville.

Post 246 manager Matt Trouten praised the way Thatcher overcame his difficulties with the curve to turn in a second straight lengthy quality outing.

"He was fantastic," said Trouten. "He was dialed in from the start. Braden didn't have his best breaking ball, but he battled all day and found ways to get outs."

In addition to Alton, Moline also had to contend with an altered schedule and a change of venue due to heavy rains that hit the area on Tuesday.

The game was originally supposed to be played at the tournament site at Aviston Community Park, wet grounds there forced to move to Breese Central, just three miles east.

That field has no lights, bumping up the first pitch an hour from its original 2:30 p.m. startg time. However, the change in routine did not shake Moline at all.

"We were ready to go from the start. We're excited to play in this tourney, and we see it as a great opportunity," said Post 246 designated hitter Davis Hoffstatter. "There was no reason to use that as an excuse to hold us back."

Going 2-for-3, Hoffstatter did not hold back at the plate as he belted a game-clinching three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning with Moline already holding a 4-0 lead.

"I had a full count, and I figured he (Alton relief pitcher Ashton Schepers) would go with a fastball," said Hoffstatter. "Right off the bat, I knew it was out."

Early on, Thatcher and Post 126 starter Andrew Wieneke exchanged zeroes through the first three innings. Moline had a golden opportunity to strike early, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.

That only set the stage for Post 246's breakthrough in the following inning. Josh Morales worked a lead-off walk and Chase Tholl and Brock Dzekunskas both reached on bunt singles. An error on Dzekunskas' hit brought in the game's first run.

Lorenzo Gomez then executed a squeeze play to score Tholl and give Moline a 2-0 lead. In the last of the fifth, an RBI single by Shawn Lewis made it a 3-0 game, with Lewis coming on a double by Tholl (2-for-4).

"We had an opportunity in the third, but couldn't get anything out of it," Trouten said. "It was good to come back (in the fourth inning), keep battling and keep competing, and get something going offensively."

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

The Quad Cities River Bandits' William Fleming is adjusting to a new team and organization after being traded in a deal between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners last month.

Moline Legion shuts out Rock Island to take 3rd Division title

Moline Legion shuts out Rock Island to take 3rd Division title

Moline Legion shuts out Rock Island 5-0 to win the 3rd Division baseball tournament championship, its first since 2017. Now 24-10, Post 246 advances to the Illinois state tournament in Aviston, while defending state champion Rock Island Post 200 finishes at 23-7.

Early outbursts set up Rock Island-Moline Legion rematch

Early outbursts set up Rock Island-Moline Legion rematch

Following a 14-run showing against Peoria, Rock Island Legion Post 200 matched that total in the first two innings of its 3rd Division winners' bracket game against East Moline, eventually rolling to a 19-0, five-inning win at Richwoods High School in Peoria.

North grad Beck drafted in 13th round by Baltimore Orioles

North grad Beck drafted in 13th round by Baltimore Orioles

Beck, a 2018 Davenport North graduate, was drafted with the first pick in the 13th round of the baseball's annual draft Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles, 377th overall. At 7-foot, Beck, also a left-handed pitcher, would be the tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball history if he reaches the majors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News