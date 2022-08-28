'They did it, and we are so proud of them:' Southeast Little League celebrates return home

David McFate made his way through a sea of green and gold jerseys Sunday afternoon, shaking hands and chatting.

Family, friends and fans of Southeast Little League had all turned out to celebrate the baseball team's return from the Little League World Series, and the team manager was floored by the community's turnout after the past weeks' whirlwind of activity.

"The support is awesome," McFate said. "This kind of overwhelms me right now."

Southeast Little League's run at the World Series ended Aug. 23 after losing to Pearland, Texas, coming away with two wins and two losses total. It was their first trip to the tournament since 1975, although other teams from Davenport have made more recent trips.

McFate said everyone's spirits were down after the loss, but the coaches reminded them to be proud of themselves. In the years to come, when a Little League World Series comes on the television, they can say that they've played on that field.

"They won the games, they made the pitches, they hit the ball, they fielded the ball," McFate said. "All the credit to all 13 of those boys because without them doing it, we're not here. And I can't overstate that enough. They did it, and we are so proud of them."

He and much of the team made their way back to the Quad-Cities from Williamsport, Pa., late in the week, not leaving much time in the way of relaxation. With school in session, some players headed to class right away, and outfielder/second baseman Luke Vincent is gearing up for football practice on Monday.

Vincent said he's happy to be back home and get back to his dog and normal routine. There wasn't much of a fuss when he attended classes Friday at Sudlow Junior High School, which he was all right with.

Jeremiah Grise, however, was given a bit of the celebrity treatment when he attended classes last week at Bettendorf Middle School. He took some photos with teachers and saw posters hanging in his classroom.

"[My friends] kept walking with me in the halls saying that they wanted to be my bodyguards," Grise said.

A series game played on the restaurant's outdoor screen, and players watched and cheered as Hawaii faced off against Curaçao. One of Vincent's favorite parts of competing in the tournament — aside from winning games — was getting to know the players from Curaçao.

"Our neighbors were from the Caribbean; they were really fun," Vincent said. "They were like our best friends."

The players had the chance to learn a lot during their time at the tournament, Ali Grise, mother of second baseman Jeremiah Grise, said.

From making new connections with other teams to working together and learning leadership skills, her son and the other players got to bring home experiences that will stick with them forever.

"There's a very small amount of kids that actually get to play on that field, and so to be part of that, to say, 'I played in a Little League World Series,' is absolutely amazing," Grise said.