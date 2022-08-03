Three-run first enough for Moline in Great Lakes Regional opener

The Moline American Legion baseball squad put pressure on Eau Claire early in Wednesday's Great Lakes Regional opener and rode three first-inning runs to a 3-2 victory over the Wisconsin state runners-up at Gerace Park in Midland, Mich.

"We don't really talk about it, but it's always nice to get ahead early," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten. "We battled and put balls in play, what we always try to do. We try to make them make plays, and sometimes plays don't get made. That's what happens.

"We were able to score some runs, and that was good to get us going."

Moline's next winners' bracket game was scheduled for Thursday morning, but rain washed out Wednesday's other three games and sent the schedule into flux.

After Post 53 left a runner in scoring position in the top of the first, Moline turned the tables when Hunter Woods (2-for-4) belted the first of his two doubles to open the home half of the inning, then took third on a Patrick Schnell single.

Three consecutive one-out errors resulted in both Woods and Schnell scoring to give Post 246 the early lead. Shawn Lewis, who had reached on one of those three miscues, later scored on a wild pitch to put Moline up 3-0.

"As the leadoff guy, it's up to me to help get the other guys in the lineup going," said Woods. "We've got to make sure we get runs whenever possible."

That early offensive outburst was enough for Post 246 pitcher Braden Thatcher, who went the distance, scattering eight hits but holding Eau Claire to single runs in the second and third innings.

"I was definitely able to hit my spots, and my curve was working a lot better today," he said. "That was huge. It's good to have control of your off-speed stuff, and I was able to locate the pitches that my catcher Josh (Morales) lined up for me."

Post 53 got back within one run on a Jalen Pascal RBI triple in the top of the second inning. Dylan O'Connell belted a leadoff double and scored on a Samuel Feck single in the top of the third.

After that, Thatcher and the Post 246 defense did the rest. The only time Eau Claire got a runner in scoring position after the third inning was when Jonah Hanson doubled to open the top of the sixth, but was left stranded there.

"It's always huge when my players have my back and I know I can rely on them," said Thatcher. "That's awesome."

Trouten in particular praised the infield work of second baseman Lorenzo Gomez and third baseman Lewis.

"They both made some outstanding plays on the defensive end," he said. "They picked us up on defense, which was huge."

Moline did have chances to add to its lead, particularly in the bottom of the fifth when it loaded the bases but could not cash in.

As the regional tournament goes on, Trouten knows that his club can ill afford to let such opportunities pass it by.

"We've got to be able to cash in and not leave so many on the bases," he said. "We need to add runs on. We can't sit on three runs all game like we did today."