Weather delays can't keep Southeast Little League from advancing in World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The top of Southeast Little League’s lineup got the job done Sunday.

Colin Townsend, Ted Swanson and Mason McFate combined to go 7-for-9 and drive in five runs to lead SELL to a 10-2 win over Santa Clara, Utah, in the Little League World Series.

Now with two wins after dropping its opener, SELL remains alive in the elimination bracket and next plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the loser of Monday’s game between Pearland, Texas and Honolulu. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

There were 10 teams from the United States to start the tournament. When Southeast takes the field next, it will be one of five remaining.

It took more than six hours for SELL to complete its latest win, hampered by a pair of weather delays, including one of three hours which came just before the start of the sixth inning and wiped out the rest of the day's scheduled games.

McFate came out of the rain delay with a triple and then scored on a one-out single from Quinn Kettmann. Owen Everhart then shut the door in relief in the bottom of the sixth, striking out a pair.

McFate had three hits with three RBIs to go along with his three-base hit.

For the third straight game, Southeast scored in the first inning.

Singles from Townsend and Swanson put runners on the corners to start the inning, then a wild pitch scored Townsend to put Southeast up 1-0.

Sacrifice flies from Greyson Ballinger and Everhart drove in two more runs after McFate had reached base on a walk.

After a quick 1-2-3 inning from SELL starter Mitchell Kelly, Southeast added another run in the second inning. Townsend reached base with a two-out walk. Swanson followed that up with a single, then McFate drove in Townsend with an RBI single.

Utah answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, but it could have been much more if not for a stellar defensive play.

Singles from Colton Gainey and Kolby Lamoreaux got the inning started, then a one-out walk to J. Tomlinson loaded the bases. Kelly walked Chaz Hickman to bring in a run, then was lifted for Jeremiah Grsie.

One pitch from Grise ended the inning. Dash Avery flied out and Ballinger nailed Lamoreaux trying to tag with a strong throw to Swanson at home.

That play was the turning point in the game, as Southeast added five runs in the third inning.

Everhart hit a one-out single in the frame, then Luke Vincent and Grise worked two-out walks.

Everhart scored on a wild pitch, then Townsend was walked to reload the bases and end Utah starter Reggie Ence’s day on the mound.

Cody Ruffell was greeted on the mound by a two-run single from Swanson, then McFate drove in two more runs with a double to put Southeast up 9-1 before a 42-minute weather delay.

Utah came out of the weather delay swinging.

Ruffell hit a single to lead off the inning. Grise struck out the next two batters, and had an 0-2 count prior to hitting C. Gainey with a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Lamoreaux drove in a run with an RBI single, then an infield error loaded the bases.

But Grise responded with his third strikeout of 10 total to end the inning, and SELL limited Utah to just six total hits in the game.