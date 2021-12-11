BASKETBALL REPORT: UT girls edge Quincy in overtime

Prep girls basketball
United Township 42, Quincy 41, OT: Kaylie Pena made four 3-pointers in Saturday's Western Big 6 game against Quincy.
None was bigger than her last.
Pena's 3-pointer provided the only Panther points in overtime, but UT's defense made it hold up in a 42-41 win over the Blue Devils.
The teams came into Saturday's game at UT heading in different directions, with UT 1-5 on the season, 1-3 in the Big 6, and Quincy with the exact opposite marks, 5-1 and 3-1.
And through three quarters, it appeared as if form might hold, with Quincy opening up a five-point lead in a game that was close throughout.
However, led by Ciara Hull's two 3-pointers — her only points of the night — and two baskets from Lorena Awou, the Panthers scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to tie the game in the final minute to force overtime.
Pena's 12 points led UT (2-5, 2-3) with Karina Castaneda-Villapando chipping in nine.
Taylor Fohey's 12 points led Quincy (5-2, 3-2).
College women's basketball
St. Ambrose 67, Lincoln Christian 44: With less than three minutes left in the first quarter Saturday, the one-loss St. Ambrose Fighting Bees were clinging to a two-point lead over one-win Lincoln Christian.
That's when the Bees' offense kicked it into gear.
St. Ambrose went on a 10-2 run over the last 2:31 of the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way in dispatching the Red Lions 67-44.
Jaynee Prestegaard scored a game-high 19 points, including six in the decisive opening quarter, and nabbed three steals.
Bettendorf graduate Kylie Wroblewski had a big night as well, compiling a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four of the offensive variety, and three blocked shots. Wroblewski's efforts helped SAU double up Lincoln Christian on the board, 36-18.
Shayne Smith added seven points, five rebounds, a team-high four assists and three steals for SAU (11-1).
The Bees only went 1-6 from 3-point range, but were unflappable — and prolific — from the free throw line, going 20-24 on the night.
Savana Powell-Goodman led the Red Lions with 10 points but echoed her team's shooting woes, going 3-15 from the field.