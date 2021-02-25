After delay, Hawkeye women rout Wolverines

IOWA CITY -- After a long wait, the Iowa women's basketball team earned a long-awaited signature victory Thursday.
After dealing with a five-hour delay in the game's start because of COVID-19 protocols, the Hawkeyes dealt 12th-ranked Michigan an 89-67 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa shot 59 percent from the field, benefited from 16 3-point baskets and limited the Wolverines to 35.6-percent shooting to earn its first win over a ranked Big Ten opponent this season.
In a match-up that featured the Big Ten's top two scorers, Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 27 points and nine assists while Naz Hillmon had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Michigan (13-3, 8-3 Big Ten).
The effort by the Hawkeyes (13-7, 9-7) came after Iowa kept its focus during one of the more bizarre days of a unique season.
Coach Lisa Bluder had preached all season about the need to remain flexible, a needed trait Thursday as the only scheduled game between Iowa and Wolverines this season tipped off shortly after 8:30 p.m. after an additional round of testing cleared both teams to take the court.
Bluder said prior to playing a rescheduled game at eighth-ranked Maryland on Tuesday that she was proud of the way her team had been handling things this season.
"We’ve never been through anything like this. We’ve all had to adapt," Bluder said. "We have emphasized being flexible and willing to adjust to things as they are thrown at us."
Bluder called the experiences Iowa has dealt with this season "good preparation for life."
Thursday, things came to a halt at Carver-Hawkeye Arena about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled 3:30 p.m. tipoff, with Iowa players returning to the locker room shortly after beginning their pregame warm-ups and Michigan players never making it to the court.
Bluder brought her team together at the edge of the court and talked briefly with the group that then retreated up the tunnel that leads to the Iowa locker room.
Doors to the arena were locked around 3 p.m. and shortly after, Iowa issued a statement indicating that the game’s start had been delayed.
"Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible," the statement read.
"If the game is not played today, the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the conference."
The statement indicated that the decision to pause and delay the game was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa athletics departments and their sports medicine staffs in consultation with the Big Ten.
Thursday’s twist was the latest in a season which has seen both teams have had games postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.
Michigan, 13-2 on the season and only midway through its original 20-game schedule with an 8-2 record, has had nine games postponed over the course of the season.
Iowa has had two games, one at Ohio State and a second at Rutgers, postponed because of COVID-19 issues within those programs and had a game at Maryland postponed because of travel concerns.
The Hawkeyes have made two of those games up, but with only nine days remaining in the regular season Bluder does not anticipate the road game against the Scarlet Knights being played.