After delay, Hawkeye women rout Wolverines

IOWA CITY -- After a long wait, the Iowa women's basketball team earned a long-awaited signature victory Thursday.

After dealing with a five-hour delay in the game's start because of COVID-19 protocols, the Hawkeyes dealt 12th-ranked Michigan an 89-67 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa shot 59 percent from the field, benefited from 16 3-point baskets and limited the Wolverines to 35.6-percent shooting to earn its first win over a ranked Big Ten opponent this season.

In a match-up that featured the Big Ten's top two scorers, Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 27 points and nine assists while Naz Hillmon had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Michigan (13-3, 8-3 Big Ten).

The effort by the Hawkeyes (13-7, 9-7) came after Iowa kept its focus during one of the more bizarre days of a unique season.

Coach Lisa Bluder had preached all season about the need to remain flexible, a needed trait Thursday as the only scheduled game between Iowa and Wolverines this season tipped off shortly after 8:30 p.m. after an additional round of testing cleared both teams to take the court.

Bluder said prior to playing a rescheduled game at eighth-ranked Maryland on Tuesday that she was proud of the way her team had been handling things this season.