After five-hour delay, Hawkeye women tip

Throughout a unique season, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has preached to her team about the need to be flexible, to roll with whatever comes its way.
That was tested to the extreme Thursday when the Hawkeyes’ game against 12th-ranked Michigan was delayed for five hours because of COVID-19 protocols.
The only scheduled game between Iowa and Wolverines this season tipped off shortly after 8:30 p.m. after an additional round of testing cleared both teams to take the court.
Bluder said prior to playing a rescheduled game at eighth-ranked Maryland on Tuesday that she was proud of the way her team had been handling things this season.
“We’ve never been through anything like this. We’ve all had to adapt,’’ Bluder said. “We have emphasized being flexible and willing to adjust to things as they are thrown at us.’’
Bluder called the experiences Iowa has dealt with this season “good preparation for life.’’
Thursday, things came to a halt at Carver-Hawkeye Arena about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled 3:30 p.m. tipoff, with Iowa players returning to the locker room shortly after beginning their pregame warm-ups and Michigan players never making it to the court.
Bluder brought her team together at the edge of the court and talked briefly with the group that then retreated up the tunnel that leads to the Iowa locker room.
Doors to the arena were locked around 3 p.m. and shortly after, Iowa issued a statement indicating that the game’s start had been delayed.
“Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible,’’ the statement read.
“If the game is not played today, the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the conference.’’
The statement indicated that the decision to pause and delay the game was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa athletics departments and their sports medicine staffs in consultation with the Big Ten.
Thursday’s twist was the latest in a season which has seen both teams have had games postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.
Michigan, 13-2 on the season and only midway through its original 20-game schedule with an 8-2 record, has had nine games postponed over the course of the season.
Iowa has had two games, one at Ohio State and a second at Rutgers, postponed because of COVID-19 issues within those programs and had a game at Maryland postponed because of travel concerns.
The Hawkeyes have made two of those games up, but with only nine days remaining in the regular season Bluder does not anticipate the road game against the Scarlet Knights being played.