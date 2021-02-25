After five-hour delay, Hawkeye women tip

Throughout a unique season, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has preached to her team about the need to be flexible, to roll with whatever comes its way.

That was tested to the extreme Thursday when the Hawkeyes’ game against 12th-ranked Michigan was delayed for five hours because of COVID-19 protocols.

The only scheduled game between Iowa and Wolverines this season tipped off shortly after 8:30 p.m. after an additional round of testing cleared both teams to take the court.

Bluder said prior to playing a rescheduled game at eighth-ranked Maryland on Tuesday that she was proud of the way her team had been handling things this season.

“We’ve never been through anything like this. We’ve all had to adapt,’’ Bluder said. “We have emphasized being flexible and willing to adjust to things as they are thrown at us.’’

Bluder called the experiences Iowa has dealt with this season “good preparation for life.’’

Thursday, things came to a halt at Carver-Hawkeye Arena about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled 3:30 p.m. tipoff, with Iowa players returning to the locker room shortly after beginning their pregame warm-ups and Michigan players never making it to the court.